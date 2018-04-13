As if he weren’t already irritating enough, James Comey’s now running around pimping his new book. But before he gets too comfortable in the spotlight, maybe he should lie low for a bit. According to CNN law enforcement analyst and former FBI special agent James A. Gagliano, Comey may have violated an FBI rule regarding publications:

JAMES COMEY BOOK Section 2.4 of FBI's Prepublication Review Manual covers: PROHIBITED DISCLOSURES FBI Employees shall not disclose "information that relates to … the substantive merits of any ongoing or open investigation or case." Just going to leave that right here … — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 13, 2018

For those who continue to ignorantly claim that James Comey is not subject to FBI prepublication review mandates, b/c he is no longer an "employee," well … Here is the definition of "employee" on page 2 of the Prepublication Review Manual. pic.twitter.com/KmhQ7WUqku — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 13, 2018

The book was cleared by the FBI, James. https://t.co/9D717fo4Lx — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 13, 2018

Respectfully, how then would you define the Russia probe, DOJ IG investigation, and a host of congressional investigations on the Hill that involve Comey as a central witness? None of them are an "ongoing or open investigation or case?" That passes the smell test to you? — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 13, 2018

You think he didn't consider that, consult with his former employers? The Right Wing these days seems to make the ground assumption that nobody else but them knows how to do their job, or what the laws are. It's getting pretty tiresome. Gather facts before you make accusations. — Stephen Daugherty (@SteveRDaugh) April 13, 2018

I just supplied you with the policy. I am subject to the same policy. I don't view this issue through partisan lens as you accuse. I'm stating policy that should apply to any all current and former FBI employees. — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 13, 2018

I can’t speak for FBI’s substantive decisions but the book went through pre-pub review. Don’t like it? Take it up with the FBI. For the record, the manual notwithstanding, the courts have long concluded only classified information can be redacted for books by former officials. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 13, 2018

Would you feel the same way if another former FBI director handled this in a similar manner .. but targeted a POTUS that appealed to you? I'm not taking anything up with the FBI. Comey's book should be subject to the Prepublication Review Manual. I don't know how it was cleared. — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 13, 2018

Would I feel the same about what? These books get cleared all the time disclosing sensitive details. If it’s not classified the agency has no legal right to censor it. That’s established case law. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 13, 2018

Brad, I hear you. But you are ignoring the fact that there are DOJ RULES regarding book publications and they cover FAR more than "release of classified info." There are 13 criteria. "Open and ongoing cases" is but one. To ignore that seems partisan. — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 13, 2018

He’s not an employee. — annie post (@apwriter) April 13, 2018

Read the entire thread. And, YES, he is defined as an "employee." — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 13, 2018

I believe the courts ruled 1st amendment trumps even an open investigations, Any items that the FBI wants redacted from publication could be challenged. The civil policy you mentioned isn't enforceable unless it hurts an open case. I could be wrong & misunderstood. Case: pic.twitter.com/wSUp45QOWj — Paul Chambers📢🏥🤡🌊 (@feedingtubepaul) April 13, 2018

I've heard the same from some other folks. You raise a fair point. — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 13, 2018

Comey is no longer an FBI employee. — Stafford Barnett (@alfordbarnstein) April 13, 2018

Page 2, FBI's Prepublication Review Manual re: "employee": "An individual who has or who HAS HAD a position of trust w/FBI by virtue of employment, contract, detail, assignment, joint task force, internship, or other agreement, and … has or HAD access to FBI information." — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 13, 2018

But wasn’t the book subject to FBI review before it was put out? And if it was what’s the noise for? We know James Gagliano can’t stand Comey but it’s time for him to give it a break. — MusicMakesMe (@JenJen2182) April 13, 2018

You must've missed all the interviews, post May 9, 2017 firing of Comey, that I had with @ChrisCuomo, et al. I truly believed Comey had been done wrong. My position on the man and his practices have steadily evolved as more damning revelations have come to light. Be fair. — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 13, 2018

(1 of 2) Chris, I believe it WAS "vetted" through prepublication review @ FBIHQ & then substantive field desk re: investigative matters he is OPENLY speaking about. I'm familiar w/process. Long & laborious, typically. I know legal scholars state 1Am carries more weight here. — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 13, 2018

(2 of 2) How does Comey avoid Section 2.4.6 re: PROHIBITED DISCLOSURES? "Information that relates to any sensitive operational details or the substantive merits of any ONGOING OR OPEN INVESTIGATION OR CASE? Analysts can continue to shill that this is "partisan." It's FACT. — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 13, 2018

1) As @JamesAGagliano points out, FBI regs seem to preclude agents from disclosing info during ongoing investigation. Comey is important, CENTRAL player in this drama. Legit Q whether regs apply & even if not, is it unseemly to release a book before investigation concludes? — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 13, 2018

In any event, this much seems clear: James Comey is kind of a scumbag.

.@ChrisCuomo , gotta add: Leaked passages abt "size of Trump's hands," "length of his ties," his "complexion," supposition that "can't say for sure, but possible that Eastern European women of ill repute relieved themselves on POTUS" … Final piece of moral high ground ceded. — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 13, 2018

