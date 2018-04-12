Former FBI Director James Comey will be making the book tour rounds soon, and some teases from his reported tell-all are starting to surface, including this:

! Daily Beast scoops that Comey book will say JOHN KELLY called him after Trump fired him and said the president was "dishonorable."https://t.co/U0plzdEQ9B — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 12, 2018

IMPEACH! Oh, wait… maybe not.

Comey publishing this while Kelly still works for the president is a reminder that there isn't much oxygen on Planet Comey https://t.co/glRDdg25h7 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 12, 2018

So far the anti-Trump Resistance’s search for red meat about Russia collusion or other impeachment-worthy tidbits will have to continue:

waiting for the news to drop that comey dropped his manuscript off with a law professor in order to claim attorney/client privilege — Nino (@baldingschemer) April 12, 2018

LOL!

So either Comey is telling the truth, and sold out a friend to make a buck…. …or he is lying. Brilliant. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 12, 2018

And we should believe anything James Comey says? Not at all — Phyllis Harding (@PhyllisH1) April 12, 2018

I can't wait for the "if it rings true, it is true" reviews on TV. The new "fake but accurate" for today's MSM consumers. — Nick Carroll (@LibertyAndTech) April 12, 2018

We’re guessing Comey’s book won’t contain that testimonial.