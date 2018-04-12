Former FBI Director James Comey will be making the book tour rounds soon, and some teases from his reported tell-all are starting to surface, including this:

IMPEACH! Oh, wait… maybe not.

So far the anti-Trump Resistance’s search for red meat about Russia collusion or other impeachment-worthy tidbits will have to continue:

LOL!

We’re guessing Comey’s book won’t contain that testimonial.

Tags: Donald TrumpJames ComeyJohn Kelly