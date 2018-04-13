…Fox News’ Chris Wallace, for this take:
From @FreeBeacon: 'Chris Wallace: I’m Surprised How ‘Bitchy’ Comey’s Book Is.' https://t.co/qqKrLK7Ezw pic.twitter.com/J8f4VXfJTQ
— Byron York (@ByronYork) April 13, 2018
Comey’s book is “bitchy”? LOL!
Chris Wallace just called @Comey's book "bitchy." haha
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) April 13, 2018
Clip: Chris Wallace expresses surprise at how 'bitchy' James Comey's book turns out to be: pic.twitter.com/dvQUYBOhtd
— johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) April 13, 2018
From what we’ve seen so far, “bitchy” sure seems to sum it up nicely.
I admit, this IS my favorite take on the Comey book… https://t.co/HnEgAnCw75
— If you're hotter than me, I'm cooler than you… (@beinpulse) April 13, 2018
An instant classic.
***
Related:
WATCH: Just when you thought James Comey’s interview couldn’t get more mind-boggling…
‘It’s official now’! James Comey’s giving Michael Wolff a BIG run for his money
UH OH! This admission in James Comey’s book about the 2016 election is raising a LOT of eyebrows
UH-OH? James Comey’s book contains an ‘ominous reference’ to Loretta Lynch