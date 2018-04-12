Former FBI Director James Comey’s new book contains an excerpt about the days preceding the 2016 election, as quoted in a New York Times review, that has caught the attention of many:

An FBI director writing that he was swayed by polling is certainly quite an admission:

Bingo.

Trending

Those on the Hillary Clinton side in 2016 were especially troubled by that, whether Comey’s letter to Congress not long before the election had a big impact on how people voted or not:

Well, it’s still mostly because Hillary Clinton was a bad candidate who didn’t even go to Wisconsin and went to coal country and pledged to put people out of work. So it wasn’t entirely Comey’s letter that doomed her campaign.

***

Related:

SPARE us! Comey’s passage about his private meeting with Obama will make you nauseous

UH-OH? James Comey’s book contains an ‘ominous reference’ to Loretta Lynch

REALLY!? If THIS is any indication, James Comey’s book won’t exactly scream ‘IMPEACH’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpHillary ClintonJames Comeypolls