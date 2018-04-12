As Twitchy told you, James Comey’s new book wasn’t exactly brimming with fodder for the “Impeach Trump” crowd. But it did contain something that could prove to be a problem for somebody else:
An ominous reference to former Attorney General Loretta Lynch from James Comey’s new book (via @rickklein https://t.co/o0eBM98Hln) pic.twitter.com/Kaghwx4Jwn
— Greg Hughes (@newsbyhughes) April 12, 2018
Hmmm …
this reference to something around Loretta Lynch – something still classified – is going to be a thing https://t.co/cE5j3vw821
— Rick Klein (@rickklein) April 12, 2018
Guess we’ll have to wait to see just how big of a thing it’s going to be.
The Loretta Lynch trial will be lit AF https://t.co/6XHEPvtde2 pic.twitter.com/q9BeEgM8en
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 12, 2018
Heh. Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves!