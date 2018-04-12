As Twitchy told you, James Comey’s new book wasn’t exactly brimming with fodder for the “Impeach Trump” crowd. But it did contain something that could prove to be a problem for somebody else:

An ominous reference to former Attorney General Loretta Lynch from James Comey’s new book (via @rickklein https://t.co/o0eBM98Hln) pic.twitter.com/Kaghwx4Jwn — Greg Hughes (@newsbyhughes) April 12, 2018

Hmmm …

this reference to something around Loretta Lynch – something still classified – is going to be a thing https://t.co/cE5j3vw821 — Rick Klein (@rickklein) April 12, 2018

Guess we’ll have to wait to see just how big of a thing it’s going to be.

The Loretta Lynch trial will be lit AF https://t.co/6XHEPvtde2 pic.twitter.com/q9BeEgM8en — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 12, 2018

Heh. Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves!