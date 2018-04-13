Former FBI Director James Comey’s launching his book tour soon, and he kicked it off with an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. Here’s the kind of info Comey revealed in the interview:

James Comey: “I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don't know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It's possible, but I don't know.” https://t.co/PoTOTrxDLn — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 13, 2018

Ex-FBI Director James Comey: “I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current President of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It’s possible, but I don’t know” https://t.co/x2m2Uar0yR pic.twitter.com/RzbnP17dSG — CNN (@CNN) April 13, 2018

Those kinds of revelations from Comey’s book has brought with it comparisons to another notorious anti-Trump author:

And it's official now: James Comey = Michael Wolff https://t.co/qTTOSXt7Ez — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 13, 2018

Comey's book is a Michael Wolff redux, isn't it? Bunch of unsubstantiated claims where, we basically have to take the author's word for it. I'm not sure what to do with any info I gain from this book. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 13, 2018

That might even turn out to be a little unfair — to Wolff:

Dude publicly admits he doesn't know if the dossier used for the FISA warrant was true. Oops. https://t.co/VjZez3ed6b — Jason Heard (@jheard15) April 13, 2018

Comey doing a bang up job advancing Russian propaganda, I see. For someone who claims to be so worried about RU interference, he doesn't really show it, does he? https://t.co/2O0G8OzEG1 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 13, 2018

Comey admits that he was so incompetent that he wasnt aware that the dossier was a partisan hit put together by the Clinton campaign. Tragic. https://t.co/iF9xo3uIV3 — Ben Rhodes' Echo Chamber (@dindunuffinyt) April 13, 2018

Stunning. The former disgraced FBI Director following Brennan’s footsteps in pushing the Kremlin’s notion of blackmail against POTUS. Want to talk about loyalty @Comey? Maybe it’s time to question your loyalty to America you coward. https://t.co/fWTHhbzDcd — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 13, 2018

Is anybody with the possible exception of the liberal mainstream media going to take James Comey seriously at this point?

He is a man of such great dignity https://t.co/gmlrhcu3ih — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 13, 2018

He’s not trying to sell books or anything. He’s just a dogged pursuer of the truth. https://t.co/zcedSRhnof — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 13, 2018

Obviously! *Eye roll*

Now imagine Stephanopoulos nudging out these "nuggets" of guessing on the Clinton Watch. https://t.co/dkeFLqRwJC — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 13, 2018

LOL!

