Democrats have no shame.

And in other news, water is still wet.

Just look at how they flipped and flopped and then flipped again when it comes to James Comey. As far as the Dems were concerned, he was THE DEVIL in 2016, the reason Hillary lost the election and he probably kicked puppies and starved orphans as well.

That being said, none were quite as vocal about their disapproval of Comey than ‘Mad’ Maxine Waters:

For once, I agree with mad Maxine Waters. Comey has absolutely no credibility.#Comey pic.twitter.com/QyVLjVZHcQ — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 13, 2018

Not a bit.

But then again, neither does Maxine.

So it all works out nicely.

Wait a minute…did Mad Max just say something that makes sense??? And is TRUE!?? She must finally be taking her meds. — JoySmo (@JoySmothers2) April 13, 2018

Truth when it’s convenient.

It’s the Democrat’s way.

Even Maxine got this one right. Scary. — Carol (@sixtyluckylady) April 13, 2018

But not on purpose.

And that’s seriously scary.

For five seconds, she sounded intelligent lol — Deplorable Mike (@deploramike) April 13, 2018

Didn’t last long.

Even a broken clock is right twice a day or something, right?

Thats the first and last time Maxine Waters said anything in the proximity of truth! — Steve Phillips (@1Stephen47) April 13, 2018

😂😂😂yes I have to agree with mad max as well on this issue — Karen G Wills (@karengw44) April 13, 2018

Weird, ain’t it?

Related:

UH OH! This admission in James Comey’s book about the 2016 election is raising a LOT of eyebrows

SPARE us! Comey’s passage about his private meeting with Obama will make you nauseous

VILE: Dana Loesch WHOOPS gun-grabber so BADLY with just 1 WORD it deletes the tweet (we got it!)