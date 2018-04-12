We see a lot of tweets like this on Dana Loesch’s timeline, her responding to something awful which has quickly been deleted when she turned her attention to them.

See what we mean?

Whatever did it say?

Dana’s husband, Chris, also took issue with the person trolling his wife …

And luckily HE HAD the tweet the troll tried to delete:

If you look at this person’s bio it says ‘granny’ and ‘decent person.’

Pardon us if we have a hard time buying either point. Heh

And the ol’ block-a-roo.

Shine a little light on a troll and they run every time.

