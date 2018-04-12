We see a lot of tweets like this on Dana Loesch’s timeline, her responding to something awful which has quickly been deleted when she turned her attention to them.

See what we mean?

Whatever did it say?

Dana’s husband, Chris, also took issue with the person trolling his wife …

She was an award winning writer, award winning nationally syndicated radio broadcaster, award winning journalist, national television host and best selling author before she ever worked for the NRA. The left is full of misogynists. This is how they view powerful women. Sick. https://t.co/Em5DRL44ad — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) April 12, 2018

And luckily HE HAD the tweet the troll tried to delete:

Oh @dwyzy you didn’t quite get away with a simple delete. Here’s the screen grab of your TYPICAL LEFTIST MALE MISOGYNY that the so-called “feminists” endorse. pic.twitter.com/n5eWbWE7Nj — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) April 12, 2018

If you look at this person’s bio it says ‘granny’ and ‘decent person.’

Pardon us if we have a hard time buying either point. Heh

And @dwyzy completed the progressive trifecta. 1. Tweet something extremely crass/stupid. 2. Delete tweet upon being called out. 3. Block the person Calling them out. pic.twitter.com/N3lwhziLOA — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) April 12, 2018

And the ol’ block-a-roo.

anddddddddddd tweet was deleted. — Susan Duclos (@SusanDuclos) April 12, 2018

Shine a little light on a troll and they run every time.

