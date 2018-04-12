Warrior: (n) A brave or experienced soldier or fighter.

Hrm, we think this definition is lacking when it comes to Johnny ‘Joey’ Jones and other vets who have made huge sacrifices in protecting our country and our people. Maybe if they added a dash of ‘kickass’ in there?

On that note, we came across this thread where Jones shares his story about ‘working his ass off’ to make good grades and had to share:

Thread:

My first college was @UMUC (nice enough people). I worked my ass off to make a good grade. I started taking courses in October, 2 months after losing my legs in August that same year. One of my arms was blown up and — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 12, 2018

Two months after he lost both legs, one arm was blown up and the other was in a cast.

But he was still working hard.

The other was in a cast. I used an electric wheelchair with a joy stick to get to classes on base and spoke my notes and papers into my laptop. Was so excited to do something no one in my family had ever done, go to college! — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 12, 2018

We love this.

After a year they moved our classes from Walter Reed to @UofMaryland college park. I did therapy 7am-9am at Bethesda, drove to The Hill to work at @HouseVetAffairs and then over to class 6pm-10pm 3 day’s a week.. I wanted it! — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 12, 2018

If you find yourself feeling whiny today about all of the stuff you need to get done we suggest reading this tweet again, and that goes for the editor writing this.

This was all within 12-18 months of losing my legs. I was raised poor and my only trained profession (bomb tech) wasn’t a feasible option anymore. I had to become something productive again… — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 12, 2018

Jones was always productive, but we get what he means here.

I started walking on prosthetic legs in feb 2011 (6 months after injury) and working on the Hill in June 2011 (10-1/2 months after injury) finishing college was the next big goal. So, one day we were assigned in speech class do bring a physical props and give a speech on- — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 12, 2018

This is amazing.

-“something we were passionate about and that changed our lives.” I knew I had to do prosthetics. My legs were cumbersome, stressful and painful but they gave me independence, dignity and mobility again! I was so excited.. and nervous.. — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 12, 2018

And did we mention amazing?

Finally the night came to give our presentations. I kept my spare legs in a bag so no one would know what mine was on. When the professor called my name… show time! I was a natural! It felt so amazing commanding the audience and sharing this very vulnerable part of my life — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 12, 2018

When I was done they (mostly) applauded and some had questions. Next up was a young lady who’d been relatively quiet during most of the semester. She brought. Trifold like a kids science project. She unfolded it and… pictures of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney. (jaw drop) — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 12, 2018

Serious amounts of jaw drop.

Yup.

She started talking about how much the Kardashian’s meant to her, how they’d changed her life… I could take another minute if it’s I politely packed my stuff, stood up and left the class. I never returned to that class or that school again. I took the summer off and enrolled — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 12, 2018

At @Georgetown the next fall. I don’t know that there’s a moral to this story, but I do know if you’re tweeting about the Kardashian’s we’re not meant to be in the same twitter feed. 👍🏻🇺🇸 — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 12, 2018

The moral of this story is far too many college students don’t really understand what it is they’re working for in the first place, and that life experience is seriously lacking for far too many.

Jones just nailed this, we need more people ‘working their asses off’ to make good grades and fewer people worshipping at the altar of Kardashian.

