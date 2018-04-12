The Sean Spicer parody, @sean_spicier, has been very, very busy between Syria, John Kerry and of course, Hillary’s fake sex tape.

Thank THE LORD it was fake, y’all … which sadly didn’t stop 250k people from watching it.

Or maybe it was just Peter Daou watching it over and over again.

HA, you were thinking it!

Anyway, in the traditional Spicier fashion, our favorite parody has once again brought out the dumbest of the dumb and it’s all right here in one place for your enjoyment. Yay!

Hey ‘thanks’…it ‘means a lot’….most ‘boobs’ are ok…good ‘luck’ to you pic.twitter.com/mPGzryiJTG — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 11, 2018

This person clearly needs to use more ellipsis.

Maybe they were going for dramatic effect?

The tweet about John Kerry lying about chemical weapons in Syria though really freaked them out:

And yet here they are, caring about what he has to say.

Ironic ain’t it?

Get my man boobs out of your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/WBzr8pG86x — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 9, 2018

For being a punk? Sarah has a bigger pair of WHAT exactly?

Not enough for some people to ignore pic.twitter.com/at3KOlIr3S — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 9, 2018

This never gets old.

HAWT.

And speaking of the opposite of hot:

The Hillary sex tape has all of us a little sideways pic.twitter.com/MjpWnK3GNV — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 11, 2018

EEEEEEK.

Just thinking about someone clicking a video they think MIGHT be Hillary having sex makes us do an all-over body shiver gross-out.

But wait, there’s more!

Ok fine. Strawberry daiquiris pic.twitter.com/KzAMVsgNlS — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 10, 2018

But tell us how you really feel.

Then you’d have competition pic.twitter.com/a11rg3RCmn — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 9, 2018

Russia!

Wait, is this a Russia thing? It’s hard to tell these days.

I might even toe the line if I wish pic.twitter.com/pE9OLdNZJG — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 7, 2018

A person telling a parody account they have no self-worth.

These are the moments that make Twitter bearable.

