Sometimes we start feeling a little guilty for making jokes implying that Chelsea Handler drinks while she tweets, which any sane person knows you NEVER do unless you really want to embarrass yourself.

But then she tweets something like this and regardless of our promises to ourselves to NOT pick on her in this regard, we have no choice.

Don’t @ us.

A recent study reported that millions of Americans are binge drinking regularly… Yeah, no shit. Donald Trump is president, Facebook is sharing our information, and Tristan cheated on Khloe… of course we’re drinking. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 11, 2018

Of course.

And she’d know.

*hic*

You were drinking long before Trump was President. — TwiceBanned McTweeter (@johnsonstephenk) April 11, 2018

But Trump! It’s always Trump’s fault.

Also, you're an alcoholic. https://t.co/ioeVY1Nq6Z — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 12, 2018

And Khloe’s fault apparently as well.

Duh.

They call it binge drinking, Chelsea calls it Tuesday. — Roach Tacony (@ScumbagRoach) April 11, 2018

D’oh!

We didn’t say it.

Blame that roach person.

And why are you still here??? You promised to leave if Trump won. HE IS YOUR PRESIDENT! #LeaveAlreadyPlease — stephen rastocky (@stever5656) April 11, 2018

DRINK!

Full transparency, this editor has NO IDEA what she’s talking about with Khloe but it seems that part of her tweet upset the masses far more than the drinking bit.

Lol like Khloe isn’t culpable? She pursued a man who was in a relationship with a woman having his baby..Karma is coming full circle — Jessica Wyrick (@the_music_freak) April 11, 2018

People are strange.

We know, evergreen.

If it wasn’t so true IT WOULD BE FUNNY! — Ana F (@afelipe__) April 12, 2018

We laughed because it IS true.

And it’s really funny coming from Chelsea Handler.

Related:

This was AWESOME: @RedSteeze takes media outrage over woman’s gun-toting grad photo APART

BOOMAGE: Ben Shapiro makes Comey look like the grandstanding, glory-seeking jackass he REALLY is

Jenna Jameson STOMPS on the Women’s March over support for Backpage.com