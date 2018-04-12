James Comey has gone from being the man the Left hates MOST to one of the only people they seem to think can SAVE THIS COUNTRY from Donald Trump.

Funny how that works out, right?

Seems it just took a hefty book deal for Comey to tell his story …

OH YEAH, that.

Gosh Caleb, do you think it’s for the fame and glory?

Wait, we were told there would be no math.

Not an unfair point.

Heh.

The same people who were calling for Comey to be dragged through the streets when they blamed him for Hillary’s loss were front and center to defend him on this thread:

Flip and flop and then flop and flip some more guys.

Comey has done a fine job of discrediting himself, thanks.

45.798 run around in ours, it’s hard to stay organized but we do our best.

Oh boy.

