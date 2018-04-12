James Comey has gone from being the man the Left hates MOST to one of the only people they seem to think can SAVE THIS COUNTRY from Donald Trump.

Funny how that works out, right?

Seems it just took a hefty book deal for Comey to tell his story …

Serious question: if Comey isn’t a grandstanding glory-seeker, why wait a year and a book deal before telling the whole story? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 12, 2018

OH YEAH, that.

Probably for the fame and glory. Oh wait, that's what you said. Well in that case, it's probably about the fame and glory. Hmm. That keeps happening. What I mean is, it's probably for the fame and glory. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 12, 2018

Gosh Caleb, do you think it’s for the fame and glory?

Same reason Stormy waited 12 years? — Christie (@RepRepublic) April 12, 2018

Wait, we were told there would be no math.

If you’re good at something (glory seeking), don’t do it for free. — Will Piereson (@JWP1022) April 12, 2018

Not an unfair point.

Heh.

The same people who were calling for Comey to be dragged through the streets when they blamed him for Hillary’s loss were front and center to defend him on this thread:

Wait, if Comey isn't a grandstanding glory-seeker, why hasn't he done *more* press appearances in the past year? — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) April 12, 2018

Ummmm. I don’t know…he was probably offered a lot of money. I’m guessing he has a whole lot to tell. Why do you think? Why do you do what you do? To make a living? — Just Wow! (@rodsnyder) April 12, 2018

Serious question: If one isn't a grandstanding glory-seeker, why would one provide their wisdom through a syndicated radio show, write a column for pay, host a for-pay radio show and write books to be sold and hope to be on the NYT Best Seller list? — Arthur Siegal (@ArthurSiegal) April 12, 2018

Flip and flop and then flop and flip some more guys.

Why are you looking for a spin to discredit Comey? — Bonzai (@bonzaiblog) April 12, 2018

Comey has done a fine job of discrediting himself, thanks.

How many conspiracies run around in your mind a day? 😂 — Terry Egan (@Terryg1979) April 12, 2018

45.798 run around in ours, it’s hard to stay organized but we do our best.

Free market Ben. He was fired and needs to look after him and his family. Why have you drifted more right as your following grows? — Jeff Lewis (@fuutfixer) April 12, 2018

Oh boy.

