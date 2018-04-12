Happy Birthday, David Hogg!

Now that I’m 18 I can vote will you? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 12, 2018

How good of David to share with the world that he turned 18, which makes him officially an adult. Does that mean we can start treating him like we’d treat any other Leftist who deliberately lies and uses half-truths to push a narrative while flooding us with their anti-gun agenda?

Asking for a friend.

Now watch how quickly the Left loses interest in him over the next week or so since they can no longer play the, ‘but he’s just a kid’ card when debating gun control. Perhaps David should take a look at what happened to Cindy Sheehan once she was no longer a useful ‘tool’ for the movement.

But seriously, Happy Birthday, David.

Yes, you should vote.

I’ll be canceling out your vote! Happy Birthday! — elisabeth (@elisabethlehem) April 12, 2018

Yay!

Always, and in opposition. — 1001 Roadbeerian Nights (@MckinleyDHughes) April 12, 2018

Tough crowd.

He can enlist too! — Frank In Las Vegas (@PapiElGuapo) April 12, 2018

THAT’S RIGHT.

If David really loves his country and cares about protecting people maybe he should enlist in our military.

Heh.

Ill be voting against almost everything you favor — Joey Salads (@JoeySalads) April 12, 2018

And that’s how it works, politics is FUN.

Especially when you’re an adult.

Welcome to the party, pal.

