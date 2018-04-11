As Twitchy reported, the whole idea that no one wants to take away your guns was busted in a new Quinnipiac poll, which showed that one in three Democratic voters say they support repealing the Second Amendment.

Another question in the same poll had to do with Parkland students. There are more than 3,000 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but we’re pretty sure we know which ones the pollsters were talking about when they asked about their favorability with Republican voters.

We know that David Hogg has a 100 percent favorability rating when it comes to producers who book for cable news shows — what could be turning Republican voters off? Maybe he crossed the line when he called the NRA “pathetic f**kers that want to keep killing our children.”

Never fear though, Democrats — Hogg is taking a year off before college to work on the midterm elections and make sure those legislators taking blood money from the NRA are voted out. Let’s see how that works out for him.

