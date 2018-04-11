As Twitchy reported, the whole idea that no one wants to take away your guns was busted in a new Quinnipiac poll, which showed that one in three Democratic voters say they support repealing the Second Amendment.

Another question in the same poll had to do with Parkland students. There are more than 3,000 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but we’re pretty sure we know which ones the pollsters were talking about when they asked about their favorability with Republican voters.

The Parkland students have a 22-62% favorable-unfavorable rating among Republican voters in new Quinnipiac poll. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 11, 2018

We know that David Hogg has a 100 percent favorability rating when it comes to producers who book for cable news shows — what could be turning Republican voters off? Maybe he crossed the line when he called the NRA “pathetic f**kers that want to keep killing our children.”

They spent weeks calling average Americans terrorists and kid murderers. WTF is wrong with those 22% is my take-away. https://t.co/K541wYhlSQ — John (@johninUT) April 11, 2018

You mean the kids that went on national tv and lied while smearing republicans as child murders with blood on their hands? How could this happen?! https://t.co/n9nm5x10r8 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 11, 2018

You mean calling lawful gun owners "child murderers" and saying they have "blood splattered on their faces", increases your unfavorability ratings? Color me shocked. https://t.co/KvQuyIjIdO — Michael (@Michael2014abc) April 11, 2018

That happens when they call folks murderers for not being in a rush to limit rights enumerated in the constitution. https://t.co/yfTKPvotaF — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) April 11, 2018

Never fear though, Democrats — Hogg is taking a year off before college to work on the midterm elections and make sure those legislators taking blood money from the NRA are voted out. Let’s see how that works out for him.

