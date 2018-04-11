Second Amendment supporters know very well that often debates about gun rights culminate with liberals laughing off any concern that the Left wants to confiscate and/or ban guns by claiming that “nobody” is calling for that. According to this poll, there are a lot of “nobodys” out there:
One in three Democratic voters, 33%, say they support repealing the Second Amendment in new Quinnipiac poll. 14% of independents and 4% of Republicans say the same.
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 11, 2018
So much for “nobody” wants 2A repeal!
No one wants to repeal the #2A, except for one in three Democrats. https://t.co/8dwBYuaf07
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) April 11, 2018
"No one is suggesting we take your guns away…" https://t.co/t7gaQ9pU0n
— Jake McDonald (@JMac_1776) April 11, 2018
Too bad for them. It'll never happen.
— 🍀Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβiȶ🍀 and 7 others (@WaskelweeWabbit) April 11, 2018