As you might have heard from Laura Ingraham, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting survivor David Hogg was rejected by several colleges to which he’d applied.

Kind of like how Chelsea Handler decided to take a hike from her Netflix talk show to become a full-time political activist, CNN is reporting Monday that Hogg is postponing his first year of college to devote time to political causes.

David Hogg, one of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's most visible student activists, will postpone his first year of college to devote time to political causes https://t.co/Wlmf1MKSBB pic.twitter.com/ZEL25AB7IP — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2018

Brandon Griggs reports:

David Hogg has been accepted at the University of California, Irvine, “but he will not be going to college this year because he’s decided to take a year off and work on the midterm elections,” his mother, Rebecca Boldrick, told CNN Monday. She said her son hopes to register and educate new voters and to “get people to vote.”

That sounds like good news for Republicans running this fall, as well as for CNN, who will never be hurting for a guest to sit in.

