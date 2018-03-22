We’d thought that Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg had already been interviewed by every media outlet out there, but there are some we hadn’t even heard of asking for interviews.

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra managed to catch a profanity-laced interview Hogg sat for with The Outline, and while there’s nothing much new here, it’s notable that the NRA remains the boogeyman for the #NeverAgain students, who never seem to have a word to say about the armed law enforcement officers who failed at their job of protecting them.

In Profanity-Laced Interview, Parkland Student Says NRA Could Have Children's Blood On Their Faces And They'd Still Take No Action https://t.co/Pmxao6OP8u — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 22, 2018

I'm pretty sure @DLoesch has never done anything like that. It shows how VILE these students are -> Parkland Student @DavidHogg111 Accuses NRA Of Wanting Dead Children's Blood On Their Faces In Profanity Laced Interview #TTT #2A https://t.co/iopCN76jqJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 22, 2018

Anyway, here’s Hogg saying that the NRA “could have blood from children spattered all over their faces, and they wouldn’t take action, ’cause they all still see those dollar signs.” Check out the pushback from the hosts … they challenged Hogg on his claims as much as CNN’s hosts did.

David Hogg said “fuck” so many times during our interview that he jokingly said he hoped it wouldn’t be televised, “because you guys are fucked if the FCC is regulating this.” https://t.co/mQFzE0yrTz — The Outline (@outline) March 11, 2018

He’s mad all hell — at the wrong people, but hey, the kid’s on a roll. Hey, CNN … can we get a do-over of that town hall knowing all that we know now? Thanks.

Funny, wouldn't @PPFA abortionists *literally* be the ones who have blood splattered on their faces and actually DO kill hundreds of thousands of more people per year than the @NRA (none)? Why doesn't he attack PP the same way? Oh wait… it doesnt fit the gun control narrative. https://t.co/cGMQULX1n1 — Conservative Things™ (@4uConservatives) March 22, 2018

This kid should be talking to a therapist, not spewing this uninformed crap all over the place. https://t.co/h29fS2cZIO — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) March 22, 2018

Seriously: Not to condescend, but maybe it really is time for a time-out.

