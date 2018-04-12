If you want to watch the Left lose their damn minds all you have to do is post a picture of a lovely young lady in a Trump t-shirt with a gun … or quote Sarah Sanders. Both seem to do the trick if you’re in a tight spot and looking for a laugh or two.

And of course, the media does its part to fuel the outrage …

Sparks backlash online … that’s cute.

Here's a fun lesson in media manufactured outrage. The CBS story about "outrage sparked online" over this photo features several tweetshttps://t.co/MiWHSHz03N — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018

Everyone get out your notepads and pencils, this is definitely worth writing down.

Two of the three accounts CBS uses to prove online outrage have a combined twitter following of 8 people. 8. pic.twitter.com/MNeVgDFZvL — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018

BUT TRUUUUUUUMP.

And check out the avi, surely this guy should be taken seriously about his outrage.

Here's a link to the ABC storyhttps://t.co/Pono2iLQyG — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018

Down there.

College senior defends provocative "graduation" photo she posted of her packing a handgun. https://t.co/kOzjXApfqj pic.twitter.com/TEIp7IABpP — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2018

Provocative.

Huh.

And defending herself … these people.

Here is one of the people on Twitter she is "defending herself" from pic.twitter.com/vtM1TrlOMm — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018

OH NOEZ NOT A PILL.

That’s definitely an account we should take seriously.

Here is another pic.twitter.com/Bj7Y9kXLcr — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018

It’s the nose ring, right?

Out of 10 tweets featured in a story across two major news platforms, 4 of them are from accounts that have a combined twitter following of 158 people. Twitter isn't outraged. A manufactured story from mainstream outlets to shame a private citizen for a photo they don't like — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018

Bingo.

Cowards in the media were offended and wanted to shame her appropriately so they pulled tweets from a bunch of nobodies on Twitter knowing their readers would only see the headline and follow right along with the OUTRAGE! RAR!

Now watch this againhttps://t.co/pxSfByFQpf — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018

Still paying attention? This is good stuff.

Wonder why Fake News resonates so much with Trump fans – because so much of it is fake. Just nonsense made to keep you perpetually offended with an endless stream of ‘controversies' that aren’t controversial. pic.twitter.com/pog5OO4ttL — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 3, 2018

Oh yeah?

But sure. Grandmas sharing memes on facebook is the problem with fake news and media today. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018

HA!

Stinkin’ grannies!

