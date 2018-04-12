If you want to watch the Left lose their damn minds all you have to do is post a picture of a lovely young lady in a Trump t-shirt with a gun … or quote Sarah Sanders. Both seem to do the trick if you’re in a tight spot and looking for a laugh or two.
And of course, the media does its part to fuel the outrage …
Woman's gun-toting "graduation photo" sparks backlash online https://t.co/T5RIuJ8nsz pic.twitter.com/xZBwDbyUyY
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2018
Sparks backlash online … that’s cute.
Here's a fun lesson in media manufactured outrage. The CBS story about "outrage sparked online" over this photo features several tweetshttps://t.co/MiWHSHz03N
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018
Everyone get out your notepads and pencils, this is definitely worth writing down.
Two of the three accounts CBS uses to prove online outrage have a combined twitter following of 8 people. 8. pic.twitter.com/MNeVgDFZvL
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018
BUT TRUUUUUUUMP.
And check out the avi, surely this guy should be taken seriously about his outrage.
Here's a link to the ABC storyhttps://t.co/Pono2iLQyG
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018
Down there.
College senior defends provocative "graduation" photo she posted of her packing a handgun. https://t.co/kOzjXApfqj pic.twitter.com/TEIp7IABpP
— ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2018
Provocative.
Huh.
And defending herself … these people.
Here is one of the people on Twitter she is "defending herself" from pic.twitter.com/vtM1TrlOMm
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018
OH NOEZ NOT A PILL.
That’s definitely an account we should take seriously.
Here is another pic.twitter.com/Bj7Y9kXLcr
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018
It’s the nose ring, right?
Out of 10 tweets featured in a story across two major news platforms, 4 of them are from accounts that have a combined twitter following of 158 people.
Twitter isn't outraged. A manufactured story from mainstream outlets to shame a private citizen for a photo they don't like
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018
Bingo.
Cowards in the media were offended and wanted to shame her appropriately so they pulled tweets from a bunch of nobodies on Twitter knowing their readers would only see the headline and follow right along with the OUTRAGE! RAR!
Now watch this againhttps://t.co/pxSfByFQpf
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018
Still paying attention? This is good stuff.
Wonder why Fake News resonates so much with Trump fans – because so much of it is fake. Just nonsense made to keep you perpetually offended with an endless stream of ‘controversies' that aren’t controversial. pic.twitter.com/pog5OO4ttL
— Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 3, 2018
Oh yeah?
But sure. Grandmas sharing memes on facebook is the problem with fake news and media today.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018
HA!
Stinkin’ grannies!
