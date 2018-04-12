Last year, Ronan Farrow broke the Harvey Weinstein story WIDE OPEN, and hundreds of house plants all across the country cheered. Actually, he shone a light on the absolute ugliness of sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood that has been going on for decades, and we quickly learned Weinstein was just the tip of the perverted iceberg.

This time Farrow is covering a story about Trump and the National Enquirer …

I reveal another secret election-season payment from the National Enquirer to bury an unflattering, wild claim about Trump. The investigation that prompted the Enquirer’s parent company to start opening up about a closely held secret overnight: https://t.co/iwy2lbaCpz — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 12, 2018

No one is overly surprised that the National Enquirer may have been protecting Trump, they were more than happy to push BS stories about Ted Cruz cheating on his wife and other crazy accusations.

He goes on:

In late 2015, the parent company of the National Enquirer, AMI—whose CEO, David Pecker, is a close ally of Trump’s—paid a former Trump Tower doorman $30,000 for the rights to a shaky claim, then added what sources said was an unusual $1,000,000 penalty if he ever disclosed it. pic.twitter.com/vimJuFQQn6 — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 12, 2018

It gets more interesting.

Regardless of the veracity of the underlying claim, legal experts said this was significant in that it establishes a pattern. pic.twitter.com/Xu1eUvGt4D — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 12, 2018

And not just with Trump.

But this opens up another fascinating point:

I report claims that Michael Cohen, Trump’s attorney, was personally involved. pic.twitter.com/vnhg8txcKB — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 12, 2018

It’s tied to Cohen.

And they just raided his office.

Hrm.

But HERE’S where it gets REALLY interesting:

When AP got close to breaking this last year, AMI hired a high-powered team to quash the story, including Clinton confidant Lanny Davis, who did similar lobbying for Harvey Weinstein. AP also reported Boies Schiller (also behind similar work for Weinstein) threatened them. pic.twitter.com/e1c8h5hi6D — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 12, 2018

Why would Lanny Davis, a confidant of Hillary Clinton, help protect Donald Trump? Interesting as well that he did similar work on behalf of Harvey Weinstein.

Wait while we adjust our tinfoil hat a little …

Legal experts said the payment was potentially relevant both from an election law standpoint and to ongoing criminal probes: pic.twitter.com/wAkc95e4yb — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 12, 2018

So from what we gather, the National Enquirer paid a doorman to keep his mouth shut, and when the AP got too close to the story, their parent company hired a high-powered team including a Hillary Clinton confidant to make it go away.

As you can imagine, Hillary’s fans aren’t too pleased with Farrow bringing up this connection.

You know, the Clintons know a ton of people, a ton, and Bill Clinton was elected 26 years ago, so Lanny Davis is very old news. Seriously. Why drag Bill and Hillary into this? Lawyers represent thousands of people in their careers. Bois represented Gore, not mentioned. Why? — Jan O'Reilly (@oreilly_jg) April 12, 2018

Great reporting but I don’t understand why you had to throw in the reference to Bill & Hillary Clinton. Irrelevant. You said Davis covered up stuff for Weinstein, not Clintons. So no need to mention them. — Empire Storm (@empirestatemind) April 12, 2018

Hey, great job digging up dirt on Trump but don’t be mean to Hillary.

K.

Clearly, he wasn’t a “confidant” of Hillary during the time he was working for her opponent. Not sure the need to use their names in this section, other than to partly “blame the victim” here. Disappointed. — Anne with an "e" (@mrsmaris) April 12, 2018

Ya’ don’t say?

They remained close enough that Hillary went to his book release party a couple months ago: https://t.co/7yLPACTsB6 — •••••••• •••••• (@evctyrlandlord) April 12, 2018

Oops.

Interesting, but why did you have to reference Hillary only to bash her and tie her to Harvey Weinstein? You must have personal issues. — Tom Blue (@lovemrpibb2) April 12, 2018

Someone has personal issues here, and it’s not Farrow.

And can we say just WOW here? Who needs reality TV when we can look back on the 2016 election and the chaos that has followed?

