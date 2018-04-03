As Twitchy told you, Michael Ian Black promised to “politicize the f*ck out of” the YouTube shooting and advised others to do the same. Looks like feminist harpy and House hopeful Brianna Wu is taking that advice to heart:

I won’t send #ThoughtsAndPrayers to @YouTube employees. I have a three point plan to address our gun crisis. A. If you own a gun, I will mandate that you carry liability insurance.

B. I support a broad, outright ban of all assault weapons.

C. I will mandate gun safety classes. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) April 3, 2018

How nice that she’s able to use a deadly shooting to advance her political ambitions!

Brianna Wu is using the YouTube mass shooting to promote her Congressional campaign. pic.twitter.com/tJDscrnAIA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 3, 2018

We’d expect nothing less.

Have fun losing your election. — 5MinutesForThrashing (@ObiWanToffoli) April 3, 2018

Fact: You know what happens when you tell a crowd you’re going to ban all assault weapons? THEY CHEER WIILDLY. And then they write you checks. The American people have had enough. They want this gun violence to end. https://t.co/4q32VGV8TI — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) April 3, 2018

Go with that, Brianna.

Invariably, when a mass shooting happens, the @nra and their shills pull out their shopworn bag of cheap silencing tactics.

“Now is not the time!” they bellow, as if they had any respect for the dead. I’m not intimidated, and neither are the American people. We won’t be silenced — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) April 3, 2018

Keep talking. Sliming gun owners and threatening to disarm them has done wonders for politicians so far.

2/ I don’t give a damn if the gun extremists don’t want to hear it. We have a gun violence epidemic in this country. And we WILL take action, including a very broad ban of assault weapons. We are not afraid of you. You’re the emperor with no clothes. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) April 3, 2018

Speaking of being exposed …

What can she say? She’s come a long way, baby.

***

