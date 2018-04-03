As Twitchy told you, Michael Ian Black promised to “politicize the f*ck out of” the YouTube shooting and advised others to do the same. Looks like feminist harpy and House hopeful Brianna Wu is taking that advice to heart:

How nice that she’s able to use a deadly shooting to advance her political ambitions!

We’d expect nothing less.

Go with that, Brianna.

Keep talking. Sliming gun owners and threatening to disarm them has done wonders for politicians so far.

Speaking of being exposed …

What can she say? She’s come a long way, baby.

***

