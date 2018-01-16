Last week, Nancy Pelosi essentially spat in the faces of millions of working Americans, denouncing increases in their take-home pay as “insignificant.” The extra money? Just “crumbs.”

Earlier today, Paul Ryan touted the effects of tax reform and the benefits Americans are already seeing:

To date, more than 2.6 million employees from a growing list of 160 companies are due extra pay and increased benefits, directly as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. https://t.co/IogdRtHaiA — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 16, 2018

Which inspired Kellyanne Conway to smack Nancy Pelosi with the reality stick:

This is real bread. (Not crumbs @NancyPelosi). Workers deserve the respect and reward. Thank you @POTUS and other bold leaders. https://t.co/FfZoYLt7Ab — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 16, 2018

Damn straight. Real people are reaping real rewards. And the haughty sneering from Democrats like Pelosi only serves to further demonstrate that Democrats were never really interested in helping people prosper to begin with; their only goal is to keep Americans under their thumbs.

