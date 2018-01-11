Earlier today Rep. Nancy Pelosi called workers getting more money in their paychecks because of the tax reform bill “pathetic” because they’d only see “crumbs.” The IRS released new info today reflecting changes from the GOP tax bill:

IRS has released new withholding tables! Employers must implement by Feb 15.https://t.co/IUpPLFy5jr pic.twitter.com/6yYnkmQLnh — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 11, 2018

How many workers will see “crumbs” from the bill Pelosi called “Armageddon”?

IRS just released the new withholding guidance. Approximately 90% of workers will see an increase in take home pay because of the #TaxCutsJobsAct! — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) January 11, 2018

Pelosi called the plan “the end of the world” but we’re starting to think she was exaggerating wildly. *Eye roll*

The death toll from tax cuts continues to rise @SenSanders https://t.co/f484MLGCe1 — WillHo (@WillHof12) January 11, 2018

The Dem narrative is gloriously mock-worthy.

This is brazen theft from the Treasury. Workers cannot be trusted to keep more of their own money. They're probably just going to spend it! pic.twitter.com/8pvYd4rPZq — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) January 11, 2018

LOL.

