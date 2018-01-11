Earlier today Rep. Nancy Pelosi called workers getting more money in their paychecks because of the tax reform bill “pathetic” because they’d only see “crumbs.” The IRS released new info today reflecting changes from the GOP tax bill:

How many workers will see “crumbs” from the bill Pelosi called “Armageddon”?

Trending

Pelosi called the plan “the end of the world” but we’re starting to think she was exaggerating wildly. *Eye roll*

The Dem narrative is gloriously mock-worthy.

LOL.

***

Related:

‘This is brutal’! Watch Nancy Pelosi try to turn workers taking home more $ into a BAD thing

WHOOPS: Nancy Pelosi takes swing at Trump ‘genius,’ accidentally KO’s herself instead

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGOP Tax BillNancy PelosiSteve Mnuchin