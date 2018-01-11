Before the GOP tax bill was passed, Nancy Pelosi warned of “Armageddon” and the “end of the world” if that happened. The results have been quite the opposite, but that doesn’t mean Pelosi’s done spinning. Here’s what Pelosi said at her press conference today about the positive economic impacts of the tax reform bill:

Higher wages and better benefits are “pathetic” and “insignificant”? Good luck selling that to middle-class workers, Nancy!

Trending

***

Related:

WHOOPS: Nancy Pelosi takes swing at Trump ‘genius,’ accidentally KO’s herself instead

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGOP tax planMiddle classNancy Pelosi