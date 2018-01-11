Before the GOP tax bill was passed, Nancy Pelosi warned of “Armageddon” and the “end of the world” if that happened. The results have been quite the opposite, but that doesn’t mean Pelosi’s done spinning. Here’s what Pelosi said at her press conference today about the positive economic impacts of the tax reform bill:

This is a devastating and incredible gaffe from Nancy Pelosi that will likely fuel many Democrats' concerns that she is killing her party's efforts to appeal to working class voters again. pic.twitter.com/CfuBuT6x6f — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 11, 2018

Higher wages and better benefits are “pathetic” and “insignificant”? Good luck selling that to middle-class workers, Nancy!

Wow. This is brutal. What the hell is she thinking? There's people ECSTATIC over having more take home money and she's calling it pathetic?? https://t.co/lLFhqjdhqm — RBe (@RBPundit) January 11, 2018

Hey @NancyPelosi! $1000 isn't "crumbs" where I come from. For most Americans that's 4.5% of their annual income. Is this the best that Dems have to offer the American people?? https://t.co/VhHScj4mei — Aaron Burke (@StrictlyNooz) January 11, 2018

***

