According to Nancy Pelosi, the Democrats have big plans for this weekend:

Pelosi says Democrats will hold “teach ins” about the tax bill this weekend — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) January 11, 2018

Will those teach-ins include workshops on how to callously belittle the importance of higher wages and bonuses to working Americans?

Lesson #1: Call wage hikes and bonuses to working Americans "pathetic"https://t.co/SQCNfSUXNI — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) January 11, 2018

Spin sessions to make people hate more money in the bank accounts. — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) January 11, 2018

So Democrats have two days to come up with a better slogan than "bonuses aren't good for you." — $7WorthofHoobastank (@busterbivin) January 11, 2018

They’d better get on that! Although, come to think of it, it doesn’t really matter what they’ll be teaching at those teach-ins. Since, you know, we’re all supposed to be dead and stuff.

I thought everyone was already dead from the tax bill and net neutrality being reversed. — Christopher R Taylor (@KestrelArts) January 11, 2018

Isn't everyone dead? Who is going to be there? — William (@LastWordWilliam) January 11, 2018

Just the Democrats who survived the apocalypse, we guess.