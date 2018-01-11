According to Nancy Pelosi, the Democrats have big plans for this weekend:
Pelosi says Democrats will hold “teach ins” about the tax bill this weekend
— Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) January 11, 2018
Will those teach-ins include workshops on how to callously belittle the importance of higher wages and bonuses to working Americans?
Lesson #1: Call wage hikes and bonuses to working Americans "pathetic"https://t.co/SQCNfSUXNI
— Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) January 11, 2018
Spin sessions to make people hate more money in the bank accounts.
— Just Brad (@bradcundiff) January 11, 2018
So Democrats have two days to come up with a better slogan than "bonuses aren't good for you."
— $7WorthofHoobastank (@busterbivin) January 11, 2018
They’d better get on that! Although, come to think of it, it doesn’t really matter what they’ll be teaching at those teach-ins. Since, you know, we’re all supposed to be dead and stuff.
Teach-ins for who? Everybody’s dead. https://t.co/hEqENEqEfT
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 11, 2018
I thought everyone was already dead from the tax bill and net neutrality being reversed.
— Christopher R Taylor (@KestrelArts) January 11, 2018
Isn't everyone dead? Who is going to be there?
— William (@LastWordWilliam) January 11, 2018
Just the Democrats who survived the apocalypse, we guess.
They are still alive, if you want to call it that, because they feed off our dying souls.
— Gronk (@odilonross) January 11, 2018