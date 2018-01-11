According to Nancy Pelosi, the Democrats have big plans for this weekend:

Will those teach-ins include workshops on how to callously belittle the importance of higher wages and bonuses to working Americans?

They’d better get on that! Although, come to think of it, it doesn’t really matter what they’ll be teaching at those teach-ins. Since, you know, we’re all supposed to be dead and stuff.

Just the Democrats who survived the apocalypse, we guess.

