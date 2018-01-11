As Twitchy told you, Nancy Pelosi sneered at the “crumbs” American workers will get as a result of tax reform. An extra $1000 (or more) in workers’ pockets would be “insignificant” and “pathetic.”

That’s quite a different tune from the one she was singing six years ago:

Today's agreement is a victory for the American people-they spoke out clearly & #40dollars each paycheck will make a difference. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 23, 2011

Based on a biweekly pay schedule, $40 a week comes out to $1040. Are those “crumbs,” Nancy?

What a difference a presidential (D) makes.

