Nancy Pelosi is going to HATE this … ha!

Sad isn’t it? That she would be upset that Americans are doing really well just because her party sucks at the whole economy thing. Maybe if she spent less time accusing the GOP of only catering to the rich and more time actually LISTENING to policies she disagrees with she might learn something.

Then again, it’s tough to teach an old dog new tricks, and she is one of the OLDEST dogs on the Hill.

VIDEO: CEO of company paying $2k 'tax reform bonuses' to 34k blue collar workers absolutely demolishes Pelosi's "crumbs" sneering:https://t.co/Lv6TmrXQsA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 16, 2018

Crumbs.

Adorable.

Well, to Nancy with her net worth, $2K is "Crumbs." She probably spends that on dinner. — Michael Z Williamson (@mzmadmike) January 16, 2018

It just proves how absolutely out of touch Nancy Pelosi is with actual Americans. $2000 is multiple house payments for some people, groceries, paying off debt, car payments or heck, even a vacation.

The Democrats really need to find a strategy that doesn't involve the begrudgment of cash-in-hand measures for blue collar workers. — Ŧhe Ŧreason Ŧimes (@treasontimes) January 16, 2018

They can’t. Their whole agenda is based on the government doing everything for the people, and robbing them of their hard earned money to do it. Tax cuts and more money in Americans’ pockets is the opposite of what they want and what they believe in.

Sad, ain’t it?

I am surprised how quickly corporate America responded to the tax cut. — Stephen Lee (@StephenLeeUSA) January 16, 2018

Tells you how grossly they’ve been taxed, that the moment any relief was given their way, they were able to do more for their employees and their customers.

That’s how it’s supposed to work, Nancy.

