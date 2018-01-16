This guy was in America for 30 years illegally and in all of that time, he didn’t make time to at least get a green card? And sorry CNN, but he is a criminal if he’s here illegally, that’s literally breaking the law.

We get it, it’s sad that this family is being separated but let’s not pretend he’s not responsible in some way for this situation.

Wife of Detroit man deported to Mexico after 30 years in US speaks out: "He's not a criminal. … His case needs to be looked at individually, because he deserves to be here in a country that he's known, not Mexico" #CuomoPrimeTime https://t.co/WvRdFroMLz — CNN (@CNN) January 16, 2018

Why should his case be looked at individually? Does she think he’s the only person who has been in this country illegally who is being deported? And honestly, they are allegedly only deporting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes on top of being here illegally … something more to this story than they’re reporting.

Gotta keep it dramatic and sad to support their narrative that Trump is a bid ol’ meanie head.

Oh, and just one other thing:

Quick reminder that Barack Obama deported 2.5 million people and not one of them got this kind of news coverage. Weird. https://t.co/veSrNu1Kg2 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 16, 2018

WEIRD right?

Where was CNN when Obama was breaking up families? Oh, that’s right, they were busy covering him dancing at some event.

30 years, married and didn’t bother apply for a green card? — RA (@Archer_RAA) January 16, 2018

Right? Even a green card, dude.

30 years? And couldn’t find the time to get naturalized? Bye bye — Erica Carter (@rikkilee1974) January 16, 2018

We’re surprised Obama hadn’t already deported this guy.

Everybody is going to have a story and want us to feel sorry for them!! And trying to decide individually, wouldn’t that be…wait for it….. MERIT BASED??? — Jen (@HoppJen) January 16, 2018

That could work.

Mexico is a fine country, he will enjoy it — Ken Mann (@kenmann2000) January 16, 2018

The Left has made it abundantly clear that Mexico isn’t a sh*thole, so he should be fine, yup.

