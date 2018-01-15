If you want to see for yourself how absolutely out of touch Democrats are about tax cuts you need look no further than this ABSOLUTELY EPIC video montage of fear-mongering from Dems followed by the reality of the tax cuts passage.

Seriously, any Republican running this year should play this video to illustrate how damn dumb some of these people really are, WATCH:

Most of this tax reform montage feels like a before-and-after debate between MSNBC (ideological predictions) and CNBC (actual results): https://t.co/7yKsvSsWgv — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 15, 2018

Tax cuts are so WINNING!

I can't wait to start collecting my "crumbs" from this tax reform. An extra $200 per month will make a real difference here. I wish I made enough that it wouldn't, but I'm part of the vast majority of Americans looking forward to keeping more of our own money. — Toxic Masculini-G (@TCC_Grouchy) January 15, 2018

And wow, watching these so-called experts poo-poo all over tax cuts with their gloom and doom only to be proven wrong over and over again with ACTUAL reporting on the positive impacts the cuts are having on the economy is just perfect.

Share this everywhere folks.

Wish there was a video clip of Jen Rubin's "an extra $80 a month is nothing to people" that could have been added — Ordy Packard – Amish EBS Supervisor (@TheOpulentAmish) January 15, 2018

“Nothing to see here folks! Wait, I’m getting a $1k bonus? Well, Republicans are still racist.” — Tryx🌪 (@Tryxt3rocks) January 15, 2018

Ha!

