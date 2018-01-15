If you want to see for yourself how absolutely out of touch Democrats are about tax cuts you need look no further than this ABSOLUTELY EPIC video montage of fear-mongering from Dems followed by the reality of the tax cuts passage.

Seriously, any Republican running this year should play this video to illustrate how damn dumb some of these people really are, WATCH:

Tax cuts are so WINNING!

And wow, watching these so-called experts poo-poo all over tax cuts with their gloom and doom only to be proven wrong over and over again with ACTUAL reporting on the positive impacts the cuts are having on the economy is just perfect.

