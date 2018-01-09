When the GOP passed tax reform, giving roughly four out of five Americans a tax cut, they did it without the necessary 60 votes to make them permanent because we all know Democrats HATE IT when people keep more of their own money.

Otherwise, why wouldn’t they have supported tax reform that has resulted in raised wages, lowered bills and bonuses for millions of Americans? At this point with the news breaking seemingly every other day about a corporation doing something awesome for its employees and/or customers, Dems just look like petty little bitches playing politics.

So it’s no wonder Cruz is calling them out:

I invite Senator Sanders and all of my Democratic colleagues to join me today and make tax rate cuts for hardworking middle class families permanent: https://t.co/Y1oQaJQ4kj pic.twitter.com/3BxHyHFegn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 9, 2018

C’mon Bernie, put up or shut up.

@Bernie bro you said on live TV you wanted to make them permanent so you best keep your word mr Sanders — Nick (@Nick_Montoya) January 9, 2018

Wouldn’t count on it, chief.

And per usual, Cruz tweets and the stupid just OOZES out of the cracks of Twitter:

Dems voted zero to President Trump's tax cuts. You're late to the party! Shameless! — Tony Okey (@tony_okey) January 9, 2018

They’re not Trump’s tax cuts … you know what, never mind.

Oh NOEZ, not a bunch of hashtags!

You should have prioritized that in the first place. You make bad choices. — Dr. ❄️ to you (@AshleeShae) January 9, 2018

Huh?

Oh if only this were the truth. Lyin' Ted. Party over country every vote. #VoteBeto — Give Peace a Chance (@Melissa15673628) January 9, 2018

We’re still not sure if any of these people actually read the bill.

Look at you trying to save your job. — SUN (@ictussunshine) January 9, 2018

Cruz is trying to save his job by asking Dems to make tax cuts permanent?

K.

If you wanted middle class tax cuts permanent than you should of made them that way in your tax bill. You voted “yes” on that bill. Democrats voted “no” because the middle class tax cut is temporary.

Misleading is lying. Quit lying. — Kate S Painter (@kateymaeATX) January 9, 2018

THEY WANTED TO.

Democrats wouldn’t support the bill … so if you’re not happy then yell at the Democrats. This reminds us of the CHIP funding that Republicans tried to provide back in NOVEMBER.

No, they had to have 60 votes to make it permanent. The Dems wouldn't help. So, now they're trying again because Bernie said he'd help. He probably won't though. — Reseth (@ResethO) January 9, 2018

And no, he probably won’t.

Too little; too late.

Besides money has to come from somewhere to pay for your donors tax cuts and the Wall (aka Trump’s Blight Across Texas) — Carol Dacanay (@carol_dacanay) January 9, 2018

Stupid of this level really should be painful.

Just sayin’.

Quit namedropping @SenSanders. All you've been doing is making sure you've been seen on stage with him as many times as possible so you might have some poor fools misguided hope at stealing some of his independent voters in 2020. It's transparent and frankly sad as fuck. — Verity Now (@VerityNowBlog) January 9, 2018

Uh-oh, this one has a black fist. He or she means business.

HAAAAAAAAAA.

They were ahead of you on this and your attempts to co-opt their policy are embarrassing. If you cared, you'd have done it in the first place. You know this is nothing more than a stunt. Stop wasting our time. — Austin Swafford (@Astros290) January 9, 2018

Yeah, we just can’t.

