Wait! Pepco is lowing the electric bills for almost 300,000 people in D.C. because of the tax cuts?

PEOPLE WILL SAVE MORE MONEY?!?!?!

OMG, it’s another result of the EVIL tax cuts! THE HUMANITY! WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!

Pepco says it will lower electric bills for almost 300,000 ratepayers in D.C., largely because its corporate tax rate was slashed from 35 to 21 percent in GOP tax bill. pic.twitter.com/St9Vym5ILF — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) January 9, 2018

Someone better call Nancy Pelosi and tell her she was right about this evil Armageddon caused by the GOP tax cuts.

So much carnage. This country will never recover from all of the money most Americans are pocketing because Republicans decided it was time for the government to stop robbing them so much.

Dark times indeed.

@NancyPelosi was right Armageddon is upon us! Again! — Devy D +++ (@DevyDegaimer) January 9, 2018

RIGHT? Everyone needs to make sure their affairs are in order.

These retweets of feel good news stories seem to me an example of the climate/weather fallacy you harped on in the past, show me the money for Americans in general who benefit, not isolated pots of people — Evan Paul (@bring_da_ruQIs) January 9, 2018

EL OH EL.

Democrats hate tax cuts; apparently, 300k people saving money (in addition to the thousands of others who are seeing raises and bonuses due to the tax cuts NOT to mention the millions who will see a cut in what they’re paying) is just an isolated pot of people.

Why couldn't we get the money directly. Why the middle man? https://t.co/bCGu4NW2il — Crow (@sistercrow) January 9, 2018

Ummm?

“Sorry we have to take your Medicare away. Here is a $5 credit on your electric bill to make up for it.” — Billy Elder (@BillyVonElds) January 9, 2018

The stupid, it burns. We’re still waiting for these people to show us in the tax law where Medicare is getting cut.

And we’ll keep waiting.

That is unless tax cuts or net neutrality do us all in first.

