Wait! Pepco is lowing the electric bills for almost 300,000 people in D.C. because of the tax cuts?

PEOPLE WILL SAVE MORE MONEY?!?!?!

OMG, it’s another result of the EVIL tax cuts! THE HUMANITY! WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!

Someone better call Nancy Pelosi and tell her she was right about this evil Armageddon caused by the GOP tax cuts.

So much carnage. This country will never recover from all of the money most Americans are pocketing because Republicans decided it was time for the government to stop robbing them so much.

Dark times indeed.

RIGHT? Everyone needs to make sure their affairs are in order.

EL OH EL.

Democrats hate tax cuts; apparently, 300k people saving money (in addition to the thousands of others who are seeing raises and bonuses due to the tax cuts NOT to mention the millions who will see a cut in what they’re paying) is just an isolated pot of people.

Ummm?

The stupid, it burns. We’re still waiting for these people to show us in the tax law where Medicare is getting cut.

And we’ll keep waiting.

That is unless tax cuts or net neutrality do us all in first.

