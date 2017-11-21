As Twitchy told you, a short time ago, Democratic Rep. John Conyers denied having any knowledge about settling sexual harassment claims with former staff members. He only found out about this whole thing from the news. Very Obama-esque.

Well, he’s had some time to think about it, and apparently he does remember something about settlements after all — but he definitely didn’t do anything wrong or anything:

Conyers admits in a statement that he settled with the accuser "with an express denial of liability – in order to save all involved from the rigors of protracted litigation." pic.twitter.com/e6EXum8pLY — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) November 21, 2017

Oh? Is that why he settled?

See? He did them a favor.

This Fucking Guy — skrbelly (@skrbelly1) November 21, 2017

He told the AP the opposite *today*

Conyers is the ranking member on Judiciary. Based on convos w ppl generally frustrated w dem leadership, this will be a moment to watch. https://t.co/6MPsoH1L15 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 21, 2017

Hard to watch when we’re rolling our eyes so hard.

Also: John Conyers suddenly remembers the importance of due process. https://t.co/5ctt3qJytS — Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) November 21, 2017

Convenient, that.

Without apology or acknowledgment of how his behavior may have affected others — Matt Mittenthal (@mattmittenthal) November 21, 2017

So he lied when he denied any harassment claim. — LBOcean111 (@LBOcean111) November 21, 2017

He’s an old man! He’s confused!

John Conyers has SUDDENLY REMEMBERED these settlements. The staff is sailing the ship here. https://t.co/Gyjb1N5p5Y — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) November 21, 2017

So he admits he settled. He should be gone. https://t.co/GzaNoWd87X — BT (@back_ttys) November 21, 2017

By the way … where’d he get all that money for the settlements?

his office resovled the allegations with taxypayer money – how generous of him — Kinda Bored & Why Am I Wasting Time Here? (@lamblock) November 21, 2017

It must be neat to have a taxpayer-funded account that pays off harassment accusers and a secretive process that protects you from public scrutiny. https://t.co/3vYerd2r6t — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 21, 2017

they are all guilty, why am i paying for this — TRUMP WILL ROT IN HELL (@SchulerDenise) November 21, 2017

Wow, this reeks of old school attempts to sweep this under the rug. This rampant abuse of power and taxpayer money is unacceptable and this blatant of an example must not go unpunished #Coyners — BattlePolitics (@BattlePolitics) November 21, 2017

REMINDER: The government has confiscated your labor and used it to pay John Conyers' sexual harassment victims. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 21, 2017

Resign @RepJohnConyers ! And pay the Taxpayers back! — The Costanza🇺🇸 (@sgcostanza) November 21, 2017

