As Twitchy told you, a short time ago, Democratic Rep. John Conyers denied having any knowledge about settling sexual harassment claims with former staff members. He only found out about this whole thing from the news. Very Obama-esque.

Well, he’s had some time to think about it, and apparently he does remember something about settlements after all — but he definitely didn’t do anything wrong or anything:

Oh? Is that why he settled?

Hard to watch when we’re rolling our eyes so hard.

Convenient, that.

He’s an old man! He’s confused!

By the way … where’d he get all that money for the settlements?

