Rep. John Conyers Jr? Come on down! You’re the next contestant on, well, whatever you’d call a game show where hypocritical liberal creepy old dudes pay their way out of sexual harassment claims:

Staff said Michigan Rep. John Conyers, the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, repeatedly touched women inappropriately; used congressional resources to fly in women he was having affairs with. https://t.co/WYRwavuoQa pic.twitter.com/WXoRd6OO1j — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) November 21, 2017

One of the women was fired because she refused Conyers’ advancing and secretly settled with Congress for $27,000:

“I was basically blackballed. There was nowhere I could go" the woman who complained about John Conyers harassment told BuzzFeed New. She settled for around $27,000 https://t.co/hZhCmOt2Nq — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) November 21, 2017

Congress is able to keep these payments secret by disguising them as severance pay:

This is how Congress hides sexual harassment settlements, according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed. They get paid out as salary, looks like nothing out of the ordinary on paper. https://t.co/FQ68pFh4FW pic.twitter.com/EqAv737K8j — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) November 21, 2017

Mike Cernovich actually tipped off BuzzFeed on Conyers, telling the website that if he published the material on his own, the liberal media wouldn’t believe him (fact check: TRUE):

The documents were first provided to BuzzFeed News by Mike Cernovich, the men’s rights figure turned pro-Trump media activist who propagated a number of false conspiracy theories including the “Pizzagate” conspiracy. Cernovich said he gave the documents to BuzzFeed News for vetting and further reporting, and because he said if he published them himself, Democrats and congressional leaders would “try to discredit the story by attacking the messenger.” He provided them without conditions. BuzzFeed News independently confirmed the authenticity of the documents with four people directly involved with the case, including the accuser.

Time to give credit where credit is due:

So … @Cernovich delivered the goods. BuzzFeed is reporting on documents that he obtained and provided. I .. huh. Didn't think we'd find ourselves in this spot. https://t.co/xjHA3T0jQd — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 21, 2017

Paul Ryan and Nancy Pelosi, we have questions:

Next question: Can Ryan, Pelosi really remain silent on this stuff, and keep all the other secret settlements under wraps? https://t.co/uX5KE62LNQ — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) November 21, 2017

As for Conyers, there. Were. Warnings:

I remember the 2010 story when Conyers was photographed reading a Playboy on a flight home. The casual arrogance of it amazed me then, as it does still. — Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) November 21, 2017

Who’s next?