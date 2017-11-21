Just last month, Maxine Waters had THIS to say about her pal, John Conyers.

‘He is quiet, he is confident, he is powerful, but he has impeccable integrity …’

Wow. This tweet aged like a moldy old piece of bologna, didn’t it, Maxine?

We’re willing to bet Maxine won’t be as amused as the rest of us are.

Talk about a horrible judge of character.

Way to go, California.

That’s fairly common.

Supportive.

HA HA HA HA HA.

This is the stuff that nightmares are made of.

#Evergreen.

