Just last month, Maxine Waters had THIS to say about her pal, John Conyers.

Maxine Waters on John Conyers last month https://t.co/ryuensyoSy pic.twitter.com/IaGpk89klf — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 21, 2017

‘He is quiet, he is confident, he is powerful, but he has impeccable integrity …’

Wow. This tweet aged like a moldy old piece of bologna, didn’t it, Maxine?

Hahahahahaha — Immaterial Mike (@michaelbayer1) November 21, 2017

We’re willing to bet Maxine won’t be as amused as the rest of us are.

Talk about a horrible judge of character.

Way to go, California.

I think I just threw up a little in my mouth. It happens every time I hear a Maxine Waters comment. — GG2016 (@InDJTWeTrust) November 21, 2017

That’s fairly common.

Maxine Waters praised John Conyers just last month for being "supportive" of women https://t.co/98HObsaSjC pic.twitter.com/O7wevqyhdl — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 21, 2017

Supportive.

HA HA HA HA HA.

What a joke they both are. I hope the men she’s sexually assaulted start stepping up. If there are any. — Mel (@mel1962) November 21, 2017

This is the stuff that nightmares are made of.

Just a bunch of political hacks. #DrainTheSwamp — Brooke 🇺🇸 (@BrookeDatz) November 21, 2017

#Evergreen.

Related:

BAM! Rep. John Conyers outed as serial sexual harasser by BuzzFeed and Mike Cernovich

MIC F’ING DROP: Obianuju Ekeocha REKT condescending beta-dude retweeting women only