Just last month, Maxine Waters had THIS to say about her pal, John Conyers.
Maxine Waters on John Conyers last month https://t.co/ryuensyoSy pic.twitter.com/IaGpk89klf
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 21, 2017
‘He is quiet, he is confident, he is powerful, but he has impeccable integrity …’
Wow. This tweet aged like a moldy old piece of bologna, didn’t it, Maxine?
Hahahahahaha
— Immaterial Mike (@michaelbayer1) November 21, 2017
We’re willing to bet Maxine won’t be as amused as the rest of us are.
Talk about a horrible judge of character.
Way to go, California.
I think I just threw up a little in my mouth. It happens every time I hear a Maxine Waters comment.
— GG2016 (@InDJTWeTrust) November 21, 2017
That’s fairly common.
Maxine Waters praised John Conyers just last month for being "supportive" of women https://t.co/98HObsaSjC pic.twitter.com/O7wevqyhdl
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 21, 2017
Supportive.
HA HA HA HA HA.
What a joke they both are. I hope the men she’s sexually assaulted start stepping up. If there are any.
— Mel (@mel1962) November 21, 2017
This is the stuff that nightmares are made of.
Just a bunch of political hacks. #DrainTheSwamp
— Brooke 🇺🇸 (@BrookeDatz) November 21, 2017
#Evergreen.
