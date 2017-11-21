Yesterday, Twitchy made fun of this yahoo for virtue-signaling harder than even Alyssa Milano by claiming he would only retweet women, today. As was to be expected, people just absolutely roasted this dude.

Not tweeting tomorrow. Just retweeting women. Men: Join me. — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) November 21, 2017

Check out the ‘ratio’ on his tweet.

Yeah, that went well.

Pro-life warrior and all-around rock star, Obianuju Ekeocha, perhaps tweeted it best:

😩not again!!! This is so condescending to women that some men treat us like a victim-class. https://t.co/10t4sbIChD — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) November 21, 2017

Like most progressives, it’s clear Ryan doesn’t really understand women or how to actually treat them with respect. Babysitting them on Twitter by ONLY RETWEETING WOMEN is treating them as a special and separate class.

Which is like the opposite of equality.

But nice try.

He has already retweeted it😏 — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) November 21, 2017

EL OH EL. Perhaps Conservative women should tweet all day and tag Ryan in their tweets so he can be sure to retweet them too.

When you say, some “men” but then come to realize this is who you’re dealing with… pic.twitter.com/TYWCklPN9J — SilverPatriot (@SilverPatriot1) November 21, 2017

‘Tis the season for pajama boy.

I love you so much. — Heather ☕️ (@RealCatholicMom) November 21, 2017

We do too.

