As the news broke that John Conyers had been allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing women for YEARS, many of his tweets came under fire. Especially tweets about women … but THIS ONE is the Conyers tweet to end all tweets.
And it’s hilarious, for all the wrong reasons.
On #WomensEqualityDay, let’s fight to ensure women have the equal ability to participate in the workplace.
— John Conyers, Jr. (@RepJohnConyers) August 26, 2017
Note, many of Conyer’s allegations center around his workplace, which makes this tweet incredibly troubling and wrongly funny all at once.
Hooboy https://t.co/1GDM6GTErj
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 21, 2017
And whoa nellie.
Participate in what, Congressman?
— David Ritter ن (@BlessedTex) November 21, 2017
it appears Conyer was an equal opportunity employer of women
— Larry Hawk (@szeminska61) November 21, 2017
He’s an equal opportunity of something with women, we’re not entirely sure what that is just yet though.
Eeek.
