As the news broke that John Conyers had been allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing women for YEARS, many of his tweets came under fire. Especially tweets about women … but THIS ONE is the Conyers tweet to end all tweets.

And it’s hilarious, for all the wrong reasons.

On #WomensEqualityDay, let’s fight to ensure women have the equal ability to participate in the workplace. — John Conyers, Jr. (@RepJohnConyers) August 26, 2017

Note, many of Conyer’s allegations center around his workplace, which makes this tweet incredibly troubling and wrongly funny all at once.

Participate in what, Congressman? — David Ritter ن (@BlessedTex) November 21, 2017

it appears Conyer was an equal opportunity employer of women — Larry Hawk (@szeminska61) November 21, 2017

He’s an equal opportunity of something with women, we’re not entirely sure what that is just yet though.

