As the news broke that John Conyers had been allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing women for YEARS, many of his tweets came under fire. Especially tweets about women … but THIS ONE is the Conyers tweet to end all tweets.

And it’s hilarious, for all the wrong reasons.

Note, many of Conyer’s allegations center around his workplace, which makes this tweet incredibly troubling and wrongly funny all at once.

And whoa nellie.

He’s an equal opportunity of something with women, we’re not entirely sure what that is just yet though.

Eeek.

