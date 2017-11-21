Well, this oughtta do the trick!

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called for an Ethics Committee investigation of Rep. John Conyers after he confirmed settling sexual harassment allegations with a former aide in 2015. “As I have said before, any credible allegation of sexual harassment must be investigated by the Ethics Committee,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Pelosi statement on Rep. Conyers story. pic.twitter.com/S1B6pJg7qb — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) November 21, 2017

Wait … that’s it?

Good, I knew Nancy Pelosi would do the right thing bc there is no other way to proceed. — Yoko Nakagawa (@yokonaka) November 21, 2017

Nancy Pelosi isn’t trying to do the right thing; she’s putting on a show.

Yeah– get a bunch of unethical people that probably have their own names sealed in the SHUSH FUND to investigate other unethical sexual predators. 3yrs from now it will amount to nothing. #UnsealTheDeals

Using taxpayer dollars to payoff/coverup personal lawsuits is ILLEGAL — Lola💋 🇺🇸 (@DropThe_Mic) November 21, 2017

Another bullshit investigation. Expel these creeps, Nan! https://t.co/dHfmLQOjew — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) November 21, 2017

This shouldn’t be difficult.

She needs to seek his resignation — Tinna 🇺🇸 (@AlongiTinna) November 21, 2017

Exit reminder: Congressional ethics committees are a total farce.

Memo to all members of Congress calling for Ethics Committee to investigate Conyers (or anyone else for that matter): The laws you wrote prohibit accusers from talking about settled complaints with the Ethics Committee#FYI — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 21, 2017

Between 2007 and 2016, the Senate Ethics Committee imposed zero sanctions against anyone. Zero. https://t.co/xvPONdWSOA — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2017

Why would Conyers’ case be any different?

Noted: @NancyPelosi who claims to be the leader in the fight for women’s rights, refuses to call for the resignation of a man who sexually assaulted multiple women, because he is a member of her party. She is a fraud, she stands for nothing! https://t.co/KxqQodXo8C — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 21, 2017

True story.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and text.

Update:

Update: @WhipHoyer joins @NancyPelosi in calling for ethics probe into Conyers allegations pic.twitter.com/FFV82YfSwb — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 21, 2017

Notable that Dems, while calling BuzzFeed report “disturbing” and declaring zero tolerance for such behavior, have not called for Conyers to resign or step aside from Judiciary post https://t.co/4TbuG3JApI — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 21, 2017

Notable? Sure. Surprising? Not even a little bit.