Ted Lieu’s Red Line to Support Dem Candidate Is Promise to Remove Trump’s Name From Every Building

We have a bad feeling about the 2026 midterms. If Democrats do take the House, they're going to impeach President Donald Trump for some made-up reason the first day they're back in power. Democrats really haven't given anyone a reason to vote for them, either in 2026 or 2028. They don't even mention policy positions, except for exceptionally stupid ones. Former congressman and perennial sex pest Eric Swalwell posted back in October, "Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE." Yes, their platform is to oppose Trump and anything associated with him.

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Rep. Ted Lieu says that he has a red line in determining who he'll support for the Democratic nomination in 2028. That person must pledge to remove Trump's name from every single federal building.

I have a red line in determining which Democrat I will support for President. That person must commit to removing the stain of trump’s name from every single federal building, and kick it off with a grand public ceremony.



With fireworks.



You think I’m kidding. I’m not kidding. https://t.co/FZXl6D1gb4 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 5, 2026

No, we believe you.

No we don't think you are kidding. It's easy to believe that is all that is important to you. You are completely useless to the American people. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 5, 2026

Wow, that’s your top priority? Your TDS is so strong that the first thing you want a president to do in 2028 is remove names off things? Aspirational plan! Game changer. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 5, 2026

Oh no, we absolutely believe you’re this petty and this devoid of any policy idea that would benefit American citizens and legal residents. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) May 5, 2026

You're not kidding.



And that's why you'll be gone before him.



We Californians will see to it. 🇺🇸💪 pic.twitter.com/VbqsLDkl5Z — 🇺🇸Mighty Magnet🇺🇸 (@TheMightyMagnet) May 5, 2026

Oh we never think you're kidding, that's what makes it so funny. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) May 5, 2026

I hope your constituents read this and realize they mean less than nothing to you. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 6, 2026

If this is what’s most important to you, you are out of touch with Americans. Wow. Just wow. — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) May 5, 2026

Well, the Democrat party is supporting Nazis these days so your red line and anything else you say it doesn’t really mean anything anymore. — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) May 5, 2026

We know you’re a petty little prick, so we know you’re not kidding. — Andy (@BadAndy167) May 5, 2026

Good to know that you're serious about policy. — Tom Holman (@TomHolman62) May 6, 2026

Dude, you’d support a serial killer if that meant he’d help your cause. We dont think you’re kidding about any length you’d go to. — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) May 5, 2026

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Speaking of serial killers, what does Lieu plan to do to remove the stain of Ed Buck?

I don't think you're kidding, I think you're deranged. — Scott Cullins (@scott_cullins) May 5, 2026

Ted Lieu: when you absolutely positively need a decision made solely on the irrational hatred of Trump. — Winston Finch (@TheWinstonFinch) May 5, 2026

We absolutely believe this is Lieu's red line. He's just that petty and unserious.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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