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Ted Lieu’s Red Line to Support Dem Candidate Is Promise to Remove Trump’s Name From Every Building

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 06, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We have a bad feeling about the 2026 midterms. If Democrats do take the House, they're going to impeach President Donald Trump for some made-up reason the first day they're back in power. Democrats really haven't given anyone a reason to vote for them, either in 2026 or 2028. They don't even mention policy positions, except for exceptionally stupid ones. Former congressman and perennial sex pest Eric Swalwell posted back in October, "Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE." Yes, their platform is to oppose Trump and anything associated with him.

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Rep. Ted Lieu says that he has a red line in determining who he'll support for the Democratic nomination in 2028. That person must pledge to remove Trump's name from every single federal building.

No, we believe you.

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Speaking of serial killers, what does Lieu plan to do to remove the stain of Ed Buck?

We absolutely believe this is Lieu's red line. He's just that petty and unserious.

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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