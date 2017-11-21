Apparently Rep. John Conyers learned (at least that’s his story) about the $27,000 settlement with a former staffer who accused him of sexual harassment from the media today:

BREAKING: Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers denies sexual harassment settlements, says he knows nothing of claims. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 21, 2017

More from the AP:

Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers has told The Associated Press that he hasn’t settled any sexual harassment complaints with any staff members. Conyers, who answered the door at his Detroit home Tuesday morning, says he knows nothing about any claims of inappropriate touching and learned of the story just hours earlier. Referring to allegations of sexual harassment and assault being made against politicians and others, the veteran lawmaker says he’s “been looking at these things with amazement.”

Paul McLeod, who wrote the piece for BuzzFeed, says his source told him that Conyers was aware of the settlement:

FWIW we’ve contacted Conyers’ office multiple times and still received no response. https://t.co/jmCTUSH7pi — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) November 21, 2017

A source involved told us it’s true Conyers did not *initially* even know the complaint had been lodged, but said he did by the end of the process. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) November 21, 2017

The Office of Compliance process is very secretive and it is plausible a congressman could not know a complaint had even been made. However, in this case it went far enough he would have been notified. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) November 21, 2017

But there seems to be some confusion on who actually settled with the woman. Could Conyers’ office have settled and not told him about it?

I believe it was Conyers’ office, not the OoC, that settled the case. — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) November 21, 2017

The settlement came after OOC mediation. Either way, the implication is that his staff dealt with this complaint and settled it without ever telling Conyers. Does that seem plausible? — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) November 21, 2017

If you believe that Conyers's staff dealt with OOC and settled this complaint without telling Conyers, what would that say about how this office functions? What would it say about Conyers? — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) November 21, 2017

As for Conyers’ future in the House, Dems are either silent or playing a variation of the “if true” card:

NEW: Statement from @RepZoeLofgren says Conyers allegations are "serious as they get. The Committee on Ethics should take up this matter immediately with a goal of promptly assessing the validity of the news account. This reported behavior cannot be tolerated.” — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 21, 2017

And here's @RepJerryNadler, second-highest ranking Judiciary Committee member, on Conyers: “The allegations against Ranking Member Conyers are extremely serious and deeply troubling. Obviously, these allegations must be investigated promptly by the Ethics Committee." (1/2) https://t.co/FJ9FUo2mcV — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 21, 2017

How courageous of them.

***

Update:

‘This f*cking guy’! John Conyers changes his story AGAIN (but it looks like taxpayers still got SCREWED)

***

