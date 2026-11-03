DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Just WOW: WATCH How Male Muslim Abdul El-Sayed Supporter Reacts When Asked About Gay Rights (VIDEO)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 03, 2026 9:31 AM
Advertisement
Just WOW: WATCH How Male Muslim Abdul El-Sayed Supporter Reacts When Asked About Gay Rights (VIDEO)
Meme

A viral clip making the rounds shows a Muslim supporter of socialist, Muslim Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed getting asked the most basic question about LGBTQ rights. 

Advertisement

The man first seems genuinely confused by the acronym, then, once it’s spelled out, delivers a blunt rejection that undercuts the usual progressive coalition talking points.

When someone shows you who they really are (or in this case, who Abdul El-Sayed really is), believe them.

Watch:

The moment lands with particular awkwardness for El-Sayed’s campaign, which has leaned hard into the intersectional left’s priorities while relying on strong support from Muslim communities in places like Dearborn. For a candidate whose brand mixes social-justice rhetoric with appeals to those voters, the exchange is a blunt reminder that not every part of the coalition is on the same page — and that some of the cultural assumptions progressives take for granted don’t travel as well as they think.

Recommended
Haley Stevens Comes Out SWINGING on X and OOF, Punches Definitely Land As Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL Sam J. 'Political MONSTER': Asra Nomani Pulls Curtain Back on Who Wajahat Ali REALLY Is and It AIN'T Pretty Sam J.
Advertisement

*cough cough*

Muslims aren't exactly known for their fondness of gays. Or women, for that matter, but that's another article.

Wild, ain't it?

============================================================

Related:

Former Abdul El-Sayed Staffer EXPOSES How Abusive (to Women?!) El-Sayed REALLY Is in DAMNING Post

Haley Stevens Comes Out SWINGING on X and OOF, Punches Definitely Land As Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

What PANIC Looks Like: Mary Peltola Throws Campaign Staff Under the Bus in Fake Dan Sullivan Scheme

Harry Sisson DROPPED for Attacking Haley Stevens by ... Harry Sisson. Over and OVER Again. (PICS)

Frodo Can SUCK IT: Elijah Wood Shaming Haley Stevens Blows UP in His Creepy Little Hobbit FACE

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ISLAM | MICHIGAN

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Haley Stevens Comes Out SWINGING on X and OOF, Punches Definitely Land As Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Haley Stevens Comes Out SWINGING on X and OOF, Punches Definitely Land As Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
'Political MONSTER': Asra Nomani Pulls Curtain Back on Who Wajahat Ali REALLY Is and It AIN'T Pretty

'Political MONSTER': Asra Nomani Pulls Curtain Back on Who Wajahat Ali REALLY Is and It AIN'T Pretty

Sam J.
AOC Goes Straight-Up MEAN GIRL Giving 'Warm Texts' She Exchanged With Haley Stevens to DC Gossip Rag

AOC Goes Straight-Up MEAN GIRL Giving 'Warm Texts' She Exchanged With Haley Stevens to DC Gossip Rag

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos