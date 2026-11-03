Just WOW: WATCH How Male Muslim Abdul El-Sayed Supporter Reacts When Asked About Gay Rights (VIDEO)

A viral clip making the rounds shows a Muslim supporter of socialist, Muslim Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed getting asked the most basic question about LGBTQ rights.

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The man first seems genuinely confused by the acronym, then, once it’s spelled out, delivers a blunt rejection that undercuts the usual progressive coalition talking points.

When someone shows you who they really are (or in this case, who Abdul El-Sayed really is), believe them.

Watch:

🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 A Muslim man who SUPPORTS Abdul El-Sayed was asked if he supports LGBTQ rights: "What is LGBTQ?" Journalist: "The rights of gays, lesbians..." Muslim man: "That’s f*cking trash. We don’t want that." 😅😅 Writer: Samuel https://t.co/98ojf2jCCg — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 1, 2026

The moment lands with particular awkwardness for El-Sayed’s campaign, which has leaned hard into the intersectional left’s priorities while relying on strong support from Muslim communities in places like Dearborn. For a candidate whose brand mixes social-justice rhetoric with appeals to those voters, the exchange is a blunt reminder that not every part of the coalition is on the same page — and that some of the cultural assumptions progressives take for granted don’t travel as well as they think.

@MarioNawfal Kind of curious what gays for Palestine think about this… — Team Dad (@teamdad2018) November 1, 2026

*cough cough*

@MarioNawfal I just don't understand why people would vote for this. It's just suicidal — Talllon (@Talllon4) November 1, 2026

Muslims aren't exactly known for their fondness of gays. Or women, for that matter, but that's another article.

@MarioNawfal @swisstfrazer The left got rid of good men only to welcome their real haters and give them power — Abdul Mohammed (@Omoteni) November 2, 2026

Wild, ain't it?

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