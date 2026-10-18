Who's a Big BABY?! Troy Jackson IS! Guess Why Troy Jackson Says He Told Susan Collins to 'Shut Up'

Troy Jackson still won’t apologize for telling Susan Collins to shut up in the middle of a debate, because apparently the former Maine Senate president is too fragile to handle a woman challenging him without resorting to the verbal equivalent of a tantrum. The Democrat Socialist candidate explained that he snapped because he was tired of feeling “talked down” to, as if Collins were lecturing a toddler instead of debating a grown man who has already spent years in public office.

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Talked down to. Well, maybe if he wasn't such a moron she wouldn't have to talk down to him.

Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

That excuse would be less revealing if Jackson did not already carry a reputation for angry outbursts, including the time he hurled a water bottle during a private meeting with fellow Democrats. Voters are now supposed to believe that the same temperament that produces “shut up” on a debate stage will somehow translate into effective representation in Washington. It is the kind of performance that makes the soft follow-up questions from cable news hosts look almost generous by comparison.

WATCH: Democrat MESEN candidate Troy Jackson refuses to apologize to Susan Collis over telling her to "shut up" during a recent debate, says he did it because he's tired of feeling "talked down" to. Soft followup from CNN's Dana Bash. https://t.co/XMK7b4lFWF — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 18, 2026

Look at him crossing his arms in front of his chest.

What a big baby.

@BonillaJL You kiss your cousin with that mouth? — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) October 18, 2026

*cough cough*

@BonillaJL Troy Jackson is as spineless as a worm. — Dr C’mon, Man! (@ductbile) October 18, 2026

Our apologies to any spineless worms who happen to be reading this.

@BonillaJL His body language is very loud. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) October 18, 2026

He's very angry and likely wishing he had a water bottle he could throw at Bash. That's his M-O, you know.

@BonillaJL Just his posture tells you he is an arrsshole. — Marlene Collis (@CollisMarty) October 18, 2026

Indeed.

@BonillaJL What a little baby — W.T. Harrow (@Realglobalpol2) October 18, 2026

We agree, but a BIG one.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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