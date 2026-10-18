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Who's a Big BABY?! Troy Jackson IS! Guess Why Troy Jackson Says He Told Susan Collins to 'Shut Up'

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 18, 2026 3:15 PM
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Who's a Big BABY?! Troy Jackson IS! Guess Why Troy Jackson Says He Told Susan Collins to 'Shut Up'
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, Robert F. Bukaty

Troy Jackson still won’t apologize for telling Susan Collins to shut up in the middle of a debate, because apparently the former Maine Senate president is too fragile to handle a woman challenging him without resorting to the verbal equivalent of a tantrum. The Democrat Socialist candidate explained that he snapped because he was tired of feeling “talked down” to, as if Collins were lecturing a toddler instead of debating a grown man who has already spent years in public office.

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Talked down to. Well, maybe if he wasn't such a moron she wouldn't have to talk down to him.

Sorry, not even sorry for saying so. 

That excuse would be less revealing if Jackson did not already carry a reputation for angry outbursts, including the time he hurled a water bottle during a private meeting with fellow Democrats. Voters are now supposed to believe that the same temperament that produces “shut up” on a debate stage will somehow translate into effective representation in Washington. It is the kind of performance that makes the soft follow-up questions from cable news hosts look almost generous by comparison.

Look at him crossing his arms in front of his chest.

What a big baby.

*cough cough*

Our apologies to any spineless worms who happen to be reading this.

He's very angry and likely wishing he had a water bottle he could throw at Bash. That's his M-O, you know.

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Indeed.

We agree, but a BIG one. 

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MAINE | SENATE | SUSAN COLLINS

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