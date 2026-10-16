GHOUL: What Adam Schiff Is Saying About Oregon School Shooting to TRASH the GOP Pisses Everyone OFF

Adam Schiff, the guy who spent years insisting the Russia collusion fairy tale was real and that every Trump-related impeachment was the most important event since the invention of the Senate, is once again using a school shooting to do what he does best: point fingers at Republicans while carefully ignoring every inconvenient detail.

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After a 16-year-old in deep-blue Oregon used a pump-action shotgun to murder three young children and a teacher at a Bend elementary school, Schiff rushed to X to declare that the GOP majority in Congress will “resist any meaningful effort” to stop the next one and called it “heartbreaking.”

What he somehow forgot to mention is that the rampage happened in a state Giffords grades A- for gun laws, that the shooter was stopped not by another federal ban but by an armed community member who chased him into the building and ended it, and that the preferred Democratic “solutions” of more restrictions on law-abiding adults have already failed in the exact kind of blue-state environment Schiff wants to impose nationwide.

A teenager used a gun to murder innocent children. An educator died in a job that should not be life threatening. And yet the GOP majority will again resist any meaningful effort to stop the next school shooting. This is the reality of the current Congress. And it’s heartbreaking. — Senator Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) October 16, 2026

He sucks.

Luckily, the majority of X agrees with us.

@SenAdamSchiff The 2nd amendment saved lives. Your gun control did not — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) October 16, 2026

@SenAdamSchiff What stopped the teenager with a gun? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 16, 2026

Ooh, ooh, we know!

@SenAdamSchiff You really are worthless and disgusting. Obviously mentally ill trans shooter using an already illegal shotgun in a "gun-free" zone was quickly stopped by a good guy with a gun. Your answer?? Craven pandering - that totally ignores the vital facts of the horrible situation. — Michael McCroskey (@MikeMcCroskey) October 16, 2026

Craven pandering is what our pals in the Democrat Party do best. Well, that and lying, but that's another story.

@SenAdamSchiff And an armed civilian stopped the killer. Let’s talk about that? — Yehuda Remer (@ThePewPewJew) October 16, 2026

@SenAdamSchiff You're retarded. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) October 16, 2026

@SenAdamSchiff The person who stopped the shooting had to break the law imposed by Democrats, you tried to stop him from acting and thank goodness you failed. — Guy Squiggs 🇺🇸 🇯🇵 (@GuySquiggs) October 16, 2026

@SenAdamSchiff The person who stopped the shooting had to break the law imposed by Democrats, you tried to stop him from acting and thank goodness you failed. — Guy Squiggs 🇺🇸 🇯🇵 (@GuySquiggs) October 16, 2026

Excellent point. If the man who actually saved the day had followed Oregon's ignorant gun control laws, there would have sadly been far more fatalities and injuries. But none of that matters to Schiff and his pals on the Left, all they care about is power, and having more of it.

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