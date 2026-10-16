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GHOUL: What Adam Schiff Is Saying About Oregon School Shooting to TRASH the GOP Pisses Everyone OFF

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 16, 2026 3:10 PM
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GHOUL: What Adam Schiff Is Saying About Oregon School Shooting to TRASH the GOP Pisses Everyone OFF
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Adam Schiff, the guy who spent years insisting the Russia collusion fairy tale was real and that every Trump-related impeachment was the most important event since the invention of the Senate, is once again using a school shooting to do what he does best: point fingers at Republicans while carefully ignoring every inconvenient detail. 

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After a 16-year-old in deep-blue Oregon used a pump-action shotgun to murder three young children and a teacher at a Bend elementary school, Schiff rushed to X to declare that the GOP majority in Congress will “resist any meaningful effort” to stop the next one and called it “heartbreaking.” 

What he somehow forgot to mention is that the rampage happened in a state Giffords grades A- for gun laws, that the shooter was stopped not by another federal ban but by an armed community member who chased him into the building and ended it, and that the preferred Democratic “solutions” of more restrictions on law-abiding adults have already failed in the exact kind of blue-state environment Schiff wants to impose nationwide.

He sucks.

Luckily, the majority of X agrees with us.

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Ooh, ooh, we know!

Craven pandering is what our pals in the Democrat Party do best. Well, that and lying, but that's another story.

Excellent point. If the man who actually saved the day had followed Oregon's ignorant gun control laws, there would have sadly been far more fatalities and injuries. But none of that matters to Schiff and his pals on the Left, all they care about is power, and having more of it.

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Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

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News Topics ADAM SCHIFF | CONGRESS | GOP | GUN CONTROL | MASS SHOOTING

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