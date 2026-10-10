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War on Words: Dems Schiff and Murphy Want to Regulate Social Media to Stop Verbal ‘Bludgeoning’

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 10, 2026 5:30 PM
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War on Words: Dems Schiff and Murphy Want to Regulate Social Media to Stop Verbal ‘Bludgeoning’
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrats can’t win a debate with anyone who opposes them, so their solution to this problem is simple: censorship. Mega-liar Democrat Adam Schiff is leading the charge against mouthy MAGAs and others who call out Democrats daily online. Democrats are determined to silence anyone who dares speak against them.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Adam Schiff is still fantasizing about regulating social media.Says the First Amendment has been "utilized as a bludgeon."

"They found it, I think strategically, a good strategy to frame these things as First Amendment and to attack the other side and say, oh, there's a bias that is against conservatives."

"I really don't think the First Amendment has been the issue, but I think it has been utilized as a bludgeon to try to stop any kind of meaningful regulation."

Reminder: Adam Schiff attempted to use the power of his office to get Paul Sperry banned from Twitter in 2020.

Sen Chris Murphy also recently called for regulation of social media.Censorship is on the agenda should they return to power.

Schiff says the First Amendment has been weaponized and is being used as a bludgeon. It’s just words, Schiffty. What are you afraid of? The truth? Yes, that’s it. (WATCH)

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They want to control everything, even our ability to protest and call them out.

Schiff isn’t the only Democrat calling for censorship through mass regulation. Democrat Chris Murphy and Wicked Witch of the West stand-in Jennifer Welch are coming for our Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press. (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

(post continues) …important government project."

"And if people are feeling more powerful and less lonely, then they are going to be less likely to fall for a bulls*** demagogue like Donald Trump."

That's what it all comes down to.

Murphy doesn't care a whit about disconnectedness or loneliness or anything else. He cares about power. And if they get it, this is the kind of speech control they'll try to implement.

For your own good, of course.

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He is talking about coming for our First Amendment Rights.

Commenters say it’s hard to defend what Democrats believe, so that’s why they want to end the conversation by making that conversation impossible.

Yep, just because Democrats can’t win a war of words doesn’t mean we have to stop fighting them or have our ability to speak taken away, no matter how many of them get verbally bludgeoned.

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ADAM SCHIFF | CENSORSHIP | CHRIS MURPHY | FIRST AMENDMENT | FREE SPEECH | DEMOCRAT PARTY

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