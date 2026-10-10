War on Words: Dems Schiff and Murphy Want to Regulate Social Media to Stop Verbal ‘Bludgeoning’

Democrats can’t win a debate with anyone who opposes them, so their solution to this problem is simple: censorship. Mega-liar Democrat Adam Schiff is leading the charge against mouthy MAGAs and others who call out Democrats daily online. Democrats are determined to silence anyone who dares speak against them.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Adam Schiff is still fantasizing about regulating social media.Says the First Amendment has been "utilized as a bludgeon." "They found it, I think strategically, a good strategy to frame these things as First Amendment and to attack the other side and say, oh, there's a bias that is against conservatives." "I really don't think the First Amendment has been the issue, but I think it has been utilized as a bludgeon to try to stop any kind of meaningful regulation." Reminder: Adam Schiff attempted to use the power of his office to get Paul Sperry banned from Twitter in 2020. Sen Chris Murphy also recently called for regulation of social media.Censorship is on the agenda should they return to power.

Schiff says the First Amendment has been weaponized and is being used as a bludgeon. It’s just words, Schiffty. What are you afraid of? The truth? Yes, that’s it. (WATCH)

Adam Schiff is still fantasizing about regulating social media. Says the First Amendment has been "utilized as a bludgeon." "They found it, I think strategically, a good strategy to frame these things as First Amendment and to attack the other side and say, oh, there's a bias that is against conservatives." "I really don't think the First Amendment has been the issue, but I think it has been utilized as a bludgeon to try to stop any kind of meaningful regulation." Reminder: Adam Schiff attempted to use the power of his office to get Paul Sperry banned from Twitter in 2020. Sen Chris Murphy also recently called for regulation of social media. Censorship is on the agenda should they return to power. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 9, 2026

Democrats want to be the arbiters of truth. Can you imagine? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 9, 2026

They want to control everything, even our ability to protest and call them out.

Schiff isn’t the only Democrat calling for censorship through mass regulation. Democrat Chris Murphy and Wicked Witch of the West stand-in Jennifer Welch are coming for our Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press. (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

Chris Murphy tells Jennifer Welch that government needs to regulate social media so that people are less likely to support a candidate like Donald Trump.



From the 'free speech' party:



"Regulating the internet so that you're spending less time alone on Instagram should be an… pic.twitter.com/FIT1KYfNZe — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 21, 2026

(post continues) …important government project." "And if people are feeling more powerful and less lonely, then they are going to be less likely to fall for a bulls*** demagogue like Donald Trump." That's what it all comes down to. Murphy doesn't care a whit about disconnectedness or loneliness or anything else. He cares about power. And if they get it, this is the kind of speech control they'll try to implement. For your own good, of course.

What is he even talking about besides taking away your First Amendment rights? Don’t you just love all of the frilly language these people use when they are lying — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) October 10, 2026

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He is talking about coming for our First Amendment Rights.

Commenters say it’s hard to defend what Democrats believe, so that’s why they want to end the conversation by making that conversation impossible.

Liberalism doesn't work and a lot of it is wildly unpopular. The standard liberal response to that isn't to change what they believe or try convince people they're right, it's to try to silence and discredit the people pointing out the truth. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 9, 2026

"the First Amendment being used as a bludgeon" is about as direct as that gets. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 9, 2026

Yep, just because Democrats can’t win a war of words doesn’t mean we have to stop fighting them or have our ability to speak taken away, no matter how many of them get verbally bludgeoned.

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

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