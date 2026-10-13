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How Is This LEGAL? Ed Markey Is Hiring Interns — but Only If You Check the Right Identity Boxes

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 13, 2026 2:30 PM
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How Is This LEGAL? Ed Markey Is Hiring Interns — but Only If You Check the Right Identity Boxes
Twitchy

Senator Ed Markey is looking for spring 2027 interns in his Boston office and has helpfully spelled out exactly who should bother applying. The Massachusetts Democrat is specifically encouraging BIPOC, LGBTQ+, working-class, veteran, and other “underrepresented” candidates with Massachusetts ties, while the application deadline is set for November 9. 

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So basically straight, Christian white people shouldn't bother applying. K.

It’s the kind of posting that treats identity categories as the main qualification, which is exactly the approach that has drawn scrutiny from people who still think government offices should hire based on competence rather than checklist demographics.

It's wild that no one ever thought to tell him this was maybe not the smartest post.

And yes, 'wild' is this editor's favorite word this month. 

See? WILD.

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Heh.

Seems pretty discriminatory to us.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | ED MARKEY | LGBTQ+ | MASSACHUSETTS | VETERANS

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