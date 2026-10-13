How Is This LEGAL? Ed Markey Is Hiring Interns — but Only If You Check the Right Identity Boxes

Senator Ed Markey is looking for spring 2027 interns in his Boston office and has helpfully spelled out exactly who should bother applying. The Massachusetts Democrat is specifically encouraging BIPOC, LGBTQ+, working-class, veteran, and other “underrepresented” candidates with Massachusetts ties, while the application deadline is set for November 9.

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So basically straight, Christian white people shouldn't bother applying. K.

It’s the kind of posting that treats identity categories as the main qualification, which is exactly the approach that has drawn scrutiny from people who still think government offices should hire based on competence rather than checklist demographics.

I’m hiring motivated and eager interns for the Spring 2027 semester in my Boston office. BIPOC, LGBTQ+, working class, veterans, and other underrepresented candidates with Massachusetts ties are encouraged to apply. Applications are due Monday, November 9th. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 13, 2026

It's wild that no one ever thought to tell him this was maybe not the smartest post.

And yes, 'wild' is this editor's favorite word this month.

Crazy that a United States Senator can openly violate civil rights law on Twitter — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) October 13, 2026

See? WILD.

This is blatantly illegal. — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) October 13, 2026

“No white men need apply” remains the rallying cry of the Democrat Party. — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) October 13, 2026

Much shorter list… who should NOT apply? — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) October 13, 2026

Heh.

Left-wing senator makes it clear who he will not hire.... — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 13, 2026

Seems pretty discriminatory to us.

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