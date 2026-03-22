A GIDDY Tom Homan Tells CNN's Dana Bash How READY ICE Is to Assist TSA and Lefties Just Can't DEAL -Watch

As Democrats continue to hold American travelers hostage to protect illegal aliens, President Trump has taken it upon himself to send TSA some help.

If Democrats insist on continuing to make Americans suffer to play politics, Trump is going to call their bluff.

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Clearly.

And Tom Homan couldn't be happier to help get it done.

He's gleeful here, almost giddy.

Watch:

HOMAN ON SENDING ICE TO AIRPORTS: "When we deploy tomorrow, we'll have a well thought out plan to execute."

BASH: "With respect, if you're doing this in 24 hours, how well thought out could it possibly be?"

HOMAN: "Again, ICE has been at airports across the country for a long… pic.twitter.com/AanXM2Tkvf — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) March 22, 2026

Post continues:

HOMAN: "Again, ICE has been at airports across the country for a long time. It's just expanding those things."

Oh, to be a fly on Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries' walls this morning. Hey, if they won't get it done, Trump will, and we guarantee they won't like how he solves it.

Homan is the boss — Xactamente (@xactlywhatusaid) March 22, 2026

He is.

Trump sending ICE to assist the TSA and Elon paying them defeats the Democrat’s effort to inflict pain on the people to create political leverage. Brilliant! — JScottC (@JSCMAGA) March 22, 2026

So of course, our pals on the Left are losing their shiznit.

And in other news, water is wet.

?

So if guns and firearms are not allowed in airports, will the ice agents have guns and firearms when they go to Help TSA in the airports? — Missy (@Missy39059870) March 22, 2026

You know the fact you make when you read something so stupid that one of your eyes twitches a little? Yeah, just made that face.

Are they going to be wearing masks and carrying assault rifles? — ProfessionalSkeptic (@CarbonChemist1) March 22, 2026

These mouthbreathers realize Obama gave the guy running ICE a medal, right?

Yes. ICE is known to execute innocent people. — Susan (@CriticSusan) March 22, 2026

We question how some of these people are able to care for themselves most days ...

But seriously what could go wrong with these well trained goons in our airports???!!! — every day it gets worse (@2021_willitend) March 22, 2026

REEEEEEEE.

Sorry, Lefties. Don't like it? Talk to Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. *shrug*

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