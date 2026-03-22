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A GIDDY Tom Homan Tells CNN's Dana Bash How READY ICE Is to Assist TSA and Lefties Just Can't DEAL -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on March 22, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

As Democrats continue to hold American travelers hostage to protect illegal aliens, President Trump has taken it upon himself to send TSA some help.

If Democrats insist on continuing to make Americans suffer to play politics, Trump is going to call their bluff.

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Clearly.

And Tom Homan couldn't be happier to help get it done.

He's gleeful here, almost giddy.

Watch:

Post continues:

HOMAN: "Again, ICE has been at airports across the country for a long time. It's just expanding those things."

Oh, to be a fly on Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries' walls this morning. Hey, if they won't get it done, Trump will, and we guarantee they won't like how he solves it.

He is.

So of course, our pals on the Left are losing their shiznit.

And in other news, water is wet.

You know the fact you make when you read something so stupid that one of your eyes twitches a little? Yeah, just made that face.

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These mouthbreathers realize Obama gave the guy running ICE a medal, right?

We question how some of these people are able to care for themselves most days ...

REEEEEEEE.

Sorry, Lefties. Don't like it? Talk to Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. *shrug*

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Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ICE TOM HOMAN TSA

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