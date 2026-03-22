Bishop Robert Barron ENDS Carrie Prejean Boller's 'Preposterous' Antisemitic Claims in Kindly BRUTAL Post

Bishop Robert Barron was kind enough to respond to the crazy being spewed at him by Carrie Prejean Boller even though she's been a Catholic for all of ten minutes.

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He's far kinder than the majority of X.

Take a gander:

Over the past several weeks, Carrie Prejean Boller has complained that she was removed from the Presidential Commission on Religious Liberty because of her Catholic beliefs, and she has called out myself and other Catholic members of the commission for not defending her. This is… https://t.co/l8Bs5Cco4n — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) March 20, 2026

Post continues:

... absurd. Mrs. Prejean Boller was not dismissed for her religious convictions but rather for her behavior at a gathering of the Commission last month: browbeating witnesses, aggressively asserting her point of view, hijacking the meeting for her own political purposes. The Catholic position on matters of “Zionism,” to which I fully subscribe, is as follows: all forms of antisemitism are to be unequivocally condemned; the state of Israel has a right to exist; but the modern nation of Israel does not represent the fulfillment of Biblical prophecies and hence does not stand beyond criticism. If Mrs. Prejean Boller were dismissed for holding these beliefs, it is difficult to understand why I am still a member of the Commission. To paint herself as a victim of anti-Catholic prejudice or to claim that her religious liberty has been denied is simply preposterous.

Simply preposterous.

He just described her entire schtick, which she didn't appear to like all that much.

She responded:

Your Excellency,



I am seeking clarity, because what is being implied here is deeply concerning for Christians.



Under the IHRA definition, denying the Jewish people a right to self-determination, even stating that the modern State of Israel is a historical and political movement… https://t.co/XHYO6k9nbJ — Carrie Prejean Boller (@CarriePrejean1) March 21, 2026

She figured out that saying, 'Hi Bishop Barron,' wasn't the right way to address him. We're shocked.

The post continues:

... rather than a divine mandate, is now called antisemitism. It also includes this example: “Using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis.” Under this framework, if a people’s right to self-determination is perceived to be threatened, does that mean they are justified in using unlimited force, even against the innocent, in the name of preserving it? Because the Church is clear that no nation has the right to do evil. Self-defense has moral limits, and the deliberate killing of the innocent is never justified. And what about the Palestinians right to self-determination or right to exist? Do they not possess that same God-given dignity? If one people’s claim to self-determination is elevated to the point where it overrides moral law or denies the rights of another people, then we are no longer talking about justice, but a dangerous double standard. This is not a minor matter. It touches the very heart of the Gospel.

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Which heart is she talking about?

She continues:

As Catholics, we are not bound to believe that the events of 1948 constitute the fulfillment of biblical prophecy. You agreed with me on this church teaching. Christ Himself is the fulfillment of the promises, and His Kingdom is not of this world. No modern state, including Israel, is exempt from moral judgment. I am being called an antisemite for stating this truth. The Church’s just war doctrine is clear that war must meet strict conditions, and the intentional killing of the innocent is never permitted. When innocent lives are being killed whether in Gaza, Lebanon, or Iran, Catholics have a duty to speak, because this is not only a political issue, but a moral one. We cannot be afraid to criticize the Israeli government at the fear of being name called.

OK, so she goes on and on and on, and if you'd like to see all of this crazy, by all means, check it out on X.

They've already clarified, but you don't care because you're a schizophrenic schismatic.



Your Pope is Cancer Owens, and your Church is the Council for American-Islamic Relations. pic.twitter.com/gQTHQ5D9nq — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 21, 2026

"I was not removed because I hijacked the hearing. I was removed because I dared to speak truth to power"



Incorrect. You were removed for being an obnoxious moron. Which you are continuing to do with this blatant struggle session you are pushing. — Zac Kaizen (@ZacKaizen) March 21, 2026

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Yeah, we had the same reaction. Heh. WE OWN IT.

She literally asked for it. pic.twitter.com/suUpBDWIGW — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 21, 2026

It's true.

Carrie, a bishop has rebuked you for your ridiculous comments. Stop. — Zelda Aurora Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) March 21, 2026

We couldn't have said it better ourselves ... so fin.

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