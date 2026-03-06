James Woods and Adam Corolla Put a Mushroom Cloud Over Serial Liar Adam...
SCUMBAG VA Dem Blames ICE After 30x Released Illegal Stabs Innocent Mom Dead in HIS Backyard (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on March 06, 2026
Various

Over the years, we have covered a good many Democrats, and most of them have been awful. But truth be told, we have rarely, if ever, covered any Democrats who are more corrupt and vile than the ones in Virginia. 

They know they're corrupt.

They know they're lying.

They know we know they're lying.

And they just don't care.

Post continues:

... back into the community despite multiple warnings from the police, or the fact that his office doesn't honor ICE detainers, or how Abigail Spanberger ended all cooperation with ICE on day one.

We told you, Virginia Democrats are the WORST.

Hands down.

Embarrassing, yes. Stomach-turning and repulsive as well. He really, really, really sucks. We know, we need to stop holding back and tell you guys how we really feel, right?

Heh.

Yes. 

James Woods and Adam Corolla Put a Mushroom Cloud Over Serial Liar Adam Schiff and His Media Accomplices
Doug P.
Douchenozzle is oddly accurate. 

And, fin.

