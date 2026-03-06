SCUMBAG VA Dem Blames ICE After 30x Released Illegal Stabs Innocent Mom Dead in HIS Backyard (Watch)

Over the years, we have covered a good many Democrats, and most of them have been awful. But truth be told, we have rarely, if ever, covered any Democrats who are more corrupt and vile than the ones in Virginia.

They know they're corrupt.

They know they're lying.

They know we know they're lying.

And they just don't care.

🚨 Virginia Senate Majority Leader @ssurovell blames *ICE* for the murder of Stephanie Minter:



"There's a dead person in my district because ICE is focused on doing things other than keeping us safe."



Never mind the fact that Fairfax DA Steve Descano released her killer back… pic.twitter.com/tAKzzJA0rK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 5, 2026

Post continues:

... back into the community despite multiple warnings from the police, or the fact that his office doesn't honor ICE detainers, or how Abigail Spanberger ended all cooperation with ICE on day one.

We told you, Virginia Democrats are the WORST.

Hands down.

Honestly? THIS. Is the Virginia Senate Majority Leader? Truly? Wow. They can get anyone elected. He’s right there with Biden 🤪 and Kamala and Walz. 🤦‍♀️ How embarrassing. — ANiermeyer (@ANiermeyer7272) March 5, 2026

Embarrassing, yes. Stomach-turning and repulsive as well. He really, really, really sucks. We know, we need to stop holding back and tell you guys how we really feel, right?

Heh.

Is every elected Democrat in Virginia an absolute moron?https://t.co/T7Lcr0S144 — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) March 5, 2026

Yes.

As a Democrat, Surovell can't advocate without lying. — Chuck Todd's Goatee (@ChuckTod_Goatee) March 5, 2026

He's such a POS. A liar. He advocates for this but now that it looks bad for Democrats he's trying to point fingers. Disgusting. — Tangier (@tangytangier) March 6, 2026

Douchenozzle is oddly accurate.

Virginia Dems embarrass themselves with contortion that the reason they refuse to turn over murderer & career criminal Abdul Jalloh for deportation is that it's Trump's fault-for not deporting more people sooner.



Problem: ICE tried to get him in 2020, but was blocked by Fairfax. https://t.co/PIpReOmQ6T — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 6, 2026

And, fin.

