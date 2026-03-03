Kurt Schlichter BODYING Conservative Wannabe Whining About Trump's Iran Strikes Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

DHS Says It Won't Comply With Denver's New Ban on Law Enforcement Agents...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on March 03, 2026
Twitchy

Oh, dear. Some conservative-wannabe is big mad at Trump for striking Iran.

We think.

It's hard to tell with these little fellas who were entertained by some mean memes a decade ago and decided that made them part of a movement. He likely thinks America is being controlled by Israel and blah blah blah.

Conservatives don't throw temper tantrums.

Conservatives also know how important it is to vote.

Pretty sure Julian isn't much of a conservative. We said what we said. 

Now, some people believe that he's saying he won't vote for TRUMP again, which is even dumber since he can't, which is why we're pretty sure he's talking about taking his ball and going home.

Kurt Schlichter was good enough to say hello:

Others were also less than impressed by this guy's temper tantrum:

Iranian-American Journo Masiah Alinejad Has a DIRECT MESSAGE Just for Kamala Harris and HOT DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Oof.

What we've known all along is that this new crop of anti-Israel, so-called conservatives were never really conservatives. There were and are populists, which is fine, but that doesn't mean they get to dictate what our president does or pretend to be conservative in any way.

What he said.

