Kurt Schlichter BODYING Conservative Wannabe Whining About Trump's Iran Strikes Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Oh, dear. Some conservative-wannabe is big mad at Trump for striking Iran.

We think.

It's hard to tell with these little fellas who were entertained by some mean memes a decade ago and decided that made them part of a movement. He likely thinks America is being controlled by Israel and blah blah blah.

I voted for Trump. I won’t be voting again. Many young conservatives feel the same way.



We’re sick of this s**t. — JuliansRum (@ItsJuliansRum) March 2, 2026

Conservatives don't throw temper tantrums.

Conservatives also know how important it is to vote.

Pretty sure Julian isn't much of a conservative. We said what we said.

Now, some people believe that he's saying he won't vote for TRUMP again, which is even dumber since he can't, which is why we're pretty sure he's talking about taking his ball and going home.

Kurt Schlichter was good enough to say hello:

I’m mad because somebody didn’t do every single thing I wanted so now I’m going to standby and let the race communists open our borders because I am mad. https://t.co/Thc1GIfVg8 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 3, 2026

Others were also less than impressed by this guy's temper tantrum:

You can whine and gripe all you want—because patriots fought and died to give you that right.



But if you think abdicating your sacred duty to vote won’t make it worse, you’re a fool.



You’d also be voting by default for the Democrats—which makes you a fool supporting pure evil. https://t.co/PVz9wUgiMm — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) March 3, 2026

WOW! This account is OUT OF TOUCH! https://t.co/OUvnquvNwY — George® Magazine (@GeorgeOnlineLLC) March 2, 2026

Says someone who will never ever actually see a battlefield. https://t.co/qSCF7e6HjE — Dave Chadwick - Author (@DChadwickAuthor) March 3, 2026

I completely agree that you should not be voting. https://t.co/cVAQ2XP6vo — AC (@saveusculture) March 3, 2026

Oof.

Less then 8 months ago he was MAGA defend Trump. The moment he felt it was better to be pro-Fuentes he completely did 180. Not even subtle. https://t.co/lZrTBBJUlx — Nicholai_Korea aka Third Party Asian Auditor (@Nicholai_Korea) March 3, 2026

What we've known all along is that this new crop of anti-Israel, so-called conservatives were never really conservatives. There were and are populists, which is fine, but that doesn't mean they get to dictate what our president does or pretend to be conservative in any way.

You people are so dumb. You have no idea how bad it was before Trump. Likely how bad it will be after he’s out of the picture.



We are so lucky he decided to run and run again and again. https://t.co/9946dOCPRN — WatchtowerWest (@watchtower1683) March 2, 2026

What he said.

