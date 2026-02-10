Question Nutso Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver Asked ICE Director So DUMB It Made...
Hey, Look ... It's BILL! Democrats Will FREAK When They See VH1 Video...
As Zohran Mamdani's (Predictable) Failures Mount, NYT Focuses on the Issues That Matter
*SNORT* Gad Saad's List of Things MORE Intellectual Than Jasmine Crockett a (Hilariously)...
Cuz THIS Is What Innocent People Do. TOTALLY: Fulton County Just Made Things...
Narrative NUKED! Lefties Already MELTING Down Over Latest Epstein BOMBSHELL That All But...
Journo: 'This Is LITERALLY Kafka!' Reality: Guy Who Overstayed Since Obama Was POTUS...
Boy Wins Girls' Triple Jump Title in California – Shocker: Males Jump Farther...
Dem Jasmine Crockett Refuses to Apologize for Lying That Republican Lee Zeldin Took...
Matt Van Swol Posts an Epic Takedown of Anti-ICE Protesters at Target
Slate: Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Proved That for 'Oppressed' Groups, Joy Is Resistance
Rep. Melanie Stansbury Says Trump Is at the Center of Largest Sex Trafficking...
Andy Beshear: His Faith Led Him to Veto ‘The Nastiest Piece of Anti-LGBTQ...
Bill Melugin FINISHES the Dem/Media's Desperate and Dishonest 'Non-Violent Illegal' Spin

Literally the Dumb Endorsing the DUMBEST: Guess Who Adam Schiff Just Endorsed (LOL - Our SIDES!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:10 PM on February 10, 2026
AngieArtist

It takes an exceptionally stupid person to endorse someone like Eric Swalwell; lucky for the ol' Fang Banger, Adam Schiff is just that stupid person.

They've been in the same corrupt, dirty circles for years, so we're not exactly surprised,

Still, all we can really do is point and laugh even though this is California and sadly like Virginia, the stupidest of the stupid tend to run the state and the elections.

Maybe we'll get lucky and Democrats will figure out that Swalwell is even too dumb for them, although with the mess they elected in Virginia (Abigail Spanberger and Jay Jones), we'd put nothing past them.

Good point about the mortgage issues.

We see what they did here.

What he said.

