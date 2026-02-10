Literally the Dumb Endorsing the DUMBEST: Guess Who Adam Schiff Just Endorsed (LOL - Our SIDES!)

It takes an exceptionally stupid person to endorse someone like Eric Swalwell; lucky for the ol' Fang Banger, Adam Schiff is just that stupid person.

They've been in the same corrupt, dirty circles for years, so we're not exactly surprised,

Still, all we can really do is point and laugh even though this is California and sadly like Virginia, the stupidest of the stupid tend to run the state and the elections.

News - Sen. Adam Schiff has endorsed Rep. Eric Swalwell in California’s governor’s race pic.twitter.com/KGHcT5GkZ1 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 9, 2026

Maybe we'll get lucky and Democrats will figure out that Swalwell is even too dumb for them, although with the mess they elected in Virginia (Abigail Spanberger and Jay Jones), we'd put nothing past them.

As if we needed another reason NOT to vote for Swalwell. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) February 9, 2026

Two peas in a pod... Litterly both have alleged mortgage issues🤮. . — OC Life & Liberty with Kelly 🇺🇸 (@turbs888) February 9, 2026

Good point about the mortgage issues.

Makes sense since neither of them live in California. — Senator Scott Whiner (@Scott_Whiner) February 10, 2026

We see what they did here.

Makes sense. They're both bland AF, stand for nothing, and are corporate centrists.



California can, and should, do better! — Eco-Lefty 🌎 💙 ✌️ (@EarthFirstVoter) February 9, 2026

What he said.

