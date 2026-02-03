James Woods Humiliates VOGUE for Their '50 Shades of Gavin Newsom' Puff Piece With 1 BRUTAL Fact-Check

As Twitchy readers know, VOGUE Magazine wrote an entire puff-piece about Gavin Newsom, going so far as to talk about how attractive the governor of California is.

No, really.

And VOGUE wonders why no one takes them seriously.

Fraud is rampant in California, the state is running huge deficits, and victims of the Palisades fires are still waiting for answers over a year later.



I’m sure Californians are feeling much better knowing that their Governor is spending his time convincing @Vogue to tell him… pic.twitter.com/KOewxiV2y2 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 2, 2026

Post continues:

... he’s pretty.

He feels pretty. Oh so pretty. He feels pretty, and witty, and GAAAAAY.

Heh. Our bad.

How insecure is Newsom if a magazine focuses on something as shallow as his appearance? You guys know he and his people likely got to sign off on what they wrote.

Besides, there are plenty of pretty people out there who suck.

James Woods was good enough to point this out quite eloquently:

“Let’s get this out of the way. He is embarrassingly handsome.” -Vogue Magazine Newsom fluffer



Yeah, so was Ted Bundy. https://t.co/Xi44nxLkTc — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 3, 2026

It's true.

The most photogenic politician of the 1930's was this jerk! pic.twitter.com/6cDryQnn7R — Snake Plushkitten - official WimPo fact checker (@justplncate) February 3, 2026

But is he really? I can name men who are far more devastatingly handsome. He isn’t a troll, but he isn’t gasping for air gorgeous, either. — Piper (@piper_moves) February 3, 2026

“Let’s get this out of the way. He is embarrassing."



If Vogue had a honest editor. — galen (@galenarq) February 3, 2026

and look at what Ted did. Newsom said "hold my beer" — Ray Harvey (@rharvey0523) February 3, 2026

And ouch.

