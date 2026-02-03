James Woods Humiliates VOGUE for Their '50 Shades of Gavin Newsom' Puff Piece With 1 BRUTAL Fact-Check

WOAH! Jill Biden's Ex-Husband, Charged With Murder (VIDEO)
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:35 PM on February 03, 2026

As Twitchy readers know, VOGUE Magazine wrote an entire puff-piece about Gavin Newsom, going so far as to talk about how attractive the governor of California is.

No, really.

And VOGUE wonders why no one takes them seriously.

Post continues:

... he’s pretty.

He feels pretty. Oh so pretty. He feels pretty, and witty, and GAAAAAY.

Heh. Our bad.

How insecure is Newsom if a magazine focuses on something as shallow as his appearance? You guys know he and his people likely got to sign off on what they wrote.

Besides, there are plenty of pretty people out there who suck.

James Woods was good enough to point this out quite eloquently:

It's true.

And ouch.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

