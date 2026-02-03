Another One Bites the DUST! Nurse Who Talked Openly About Letting ICE Agents Bleed Out CANNED (Watch)

What is it with whack-jobs in the healthcare industry? We used to think the crazies all came from the teachers' unions but ... nope.

Over the last couple of months we've honestly lost count of the number of videos we've seen from nurses and other healthcare workers talking openly about either not treating ICE agents and MAGA people or much more nefarious things like letting people bleed out.

Like what nurse (now former nurse) Chad Malinowski said:

Meet Chad Malinowski, a Chicago area nurse. Chad appears to suggest letting ICE agents bleed out and call on nurses to target them. He also says hospitals should fire all MAGA employees because they’re racists.



Chad works at Midwest Express Clinic and Carle Hospital according to… pic.twitter.com/jdi8yGeUtn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2026

We can't imagine thinking the things these people think, let alone saying them out loud or worse, recording ourselves saying them and POSTING IT ON TIKTOK.

How stupid are they?

Don't answer that.

Welp, sounds like he just ran into a big ol' wall of FAFO:

BREAKING UPDATE: Chad claims he’s been fired and is almost in tears, trying to backtrack his statements



We reached out to the clinic to confirm and will update when they respond. https://t.co/qwwVJl0c8g pic.twitter.com/sV64Z9bk6u — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2026

And they responded.

BREAKING UPDATE: We just spoke with Midwest Express Clinic who confirmed to us that Chad is “no longer with the company” following our expose



FAFO



Another one bites the dust! https://t.co/qwwVJkZEiI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2026

Wompity womp womp.

