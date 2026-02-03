Another One Bites the DUST! Nurse Who Talked Openly About Letting ICE Agents Bleed Out CANNED (Watch)

John Kennedy Using Hillary Clinton to Diminish Tim Walz's Masculinity in BRUTAL Takedown...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on February 03, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

What is it with whack-jobs in the healthcare industry? We used to think the crazies all came from the teachers' unions but ... nope.

Over the last couple of months we've honestly lost count of the number of videos we've seen from nurses and other healthcare workers talking openly about either not treating ICE agents and MAGA people or much more nefarious things like letting people bleed out.

Like what nurse (now former nurse) Chad Malinowski said:

We can't imagine thinking the things these people think, let alone saying them out loud or worse, recording ourselves saying them and POSTING IT ON TIKTOK.

How stupid are they?

Don't answer that. 

Welp, sounds like he just ran into a big ol' wall of FAFO:

And they responded.

Wompity womp womp.

